Your Complete Guide To Blue Lace Agate—From Its Properties To How To Work With It
There are crystals for so many different purposes, whether you're looking for love, protection, or clarity. And when it comes to stones that are both calming and improve communication, blue lace agate is in the top of its class. Here's what to know about this crystal, plus how to work with it, according to experts.
What is blue lace agate?
Blue lace agate is a type of chalcedony, which is a variety of quartz. It's most well known for its signature light blue and white bands, and according to crystal expert and co-founder of Energy Muse, Heather Askinosie, it can only be found in one specific mine in Namibia. As such, she notes, this is one of the rarest crystals on Earth.
Interestingly, Askinosie adds, the richer the hue of your blue lace agate, the deeper it was mined, with lighter hues being mined closer to the surface.
"It reminds me of what a calm breath would look like—it visually looks like calm and serenity, or a really beautiful sky with clouds in it," she says, adding that because of its rarity, large pieces of agate are becoming increasingly more difficult to find.
Healing properties:
It's soothing.
Blue lace agate is an extremely soothing stone, and according to Askinosie, it's a great once to reach for when you're feeling stressed out or overwhelmed. "It helps to self soothe, improve mood, and return to a state of calm," she tells mindbodygreen.
It improves communication.
This crystal is also strongly associated with the throat chakra, given its connection to the color blue. So not only is blue lace agate a good one to incorporate into chakra healing, but it can also improve communication, which is what the throat chakra is all about.
It promotes grace.
Lastly, given that blue lace agate is soothing and also helps with communicating, this is a stone that helps foster gracious behavior. Instead of reacting to triggers and saying something you'll regret, blue lace agate helps you step back, take a deep breath, and respond with grace.
How to use blue lace agate:
Meditate with it.
One of the best ways to work with any crystal is to meditate with it, and Askinosie has a quick ritual she recommends for blue lace agate, which is as follows:
- Get comfortable and take a few deep breaths to clear your energy.
- Place your blue lace agate against the inside of your left wrist and hold it there using your right hand.
- Gently press the agate into your wrist as you repeat the affirmation "I am calm" at least nine times.
Balance your throat chakra.
As aforementioned, blue lace agate is a great one for balancing your throat chakra. As Reiki master and author of Chakra Healing: A Beginner's Guide to Self-Healing Techniques That Balance the Chakras, Margarita Alcantara, L.Ac. previously told mindbodygreen, as you're doing throat chakra work "You can hold [blue lace agate] in your left hand—the left hand receives the energy of the crystal—during meditation. Or, if it's small enough, you can place it at the base of your throat while lying down during meditation."
Keep some around your home.
Another easy way to use any crystal is to keep it in parts of your home where it will be most useful. In the case of blue lace agate, it could be helpful in any rooms where you want to feel calmer or have better communication. As spiritual author Emma Mildon previously wrote for mindbodygreen, "To help amp up your rejuvenation, blue lace agate, the caregiver's stone, can harmonize the space around you."
Keep some on your person.
When you're out and about and want to stay calm and graceful, pocket some blue lace agate, keep a piece in your purse, or even wear it as jewelry. Use it as a touchstone throughout your day as a reminder to self sooth, and allow its peaceful energy to keep you feeling centered.
Include it in a crystal grid.
Last but not least, Mildon is a big proponent of crystal grids, which can be used for a number of purposes depending on which crystals you use. Blue lace agate would be an excellent choice to include in a crystal grid for serenity, or a crystal grid for loving communication.
Here's our complete guide to making crystal grids to help you get started on that front.
In combination with other crystals:
According to Askinosie, blue lace agate pairs well with selenite, fluorite, and celestite, which are all excellent for tapping into soothing, calming energy.
If you're working more on the communication front, other crystals that can help with better communication include sodalite, aquamarine, amazonite, and lapis lazuli.
Cleansing and charging your blue lace agate.
When it comes to cleansing and charging your blue laced agate, a number of different methods are techniques are suitable. Blue lace agate does have a hardness that allows it to be cleansed with water, but like any crystal, you don't want to leave it submerged too long, especially in the case of a raw, untumbled stone.
And according to Askinosie, this crystal may be a "harder" one, but its energy is gentle. As such, gentler cleansing techniques such as smoke, sound, moonlight, or even burying it in soil would be a good way to treat this stone with respect, she says.
Here's our guide to charging crystals for more inspiration.
FAQs
Is blue lace agate associated with any birth months or zodiac signs?
No, blue lace agate is not traditionally associated with any birth months or zodiac signs, but according to Mildon, it is a great one for Libras, who are all about balance and communication.
Is blue lace agate associated with any chakras?
Yes, blue lace agate is associated with the throat chakra.
Is blue lace agate a good crystal to sleep with?
Yes, blue lace agate is an excellent crystal to sleep with because it's calming and soothing.
How should blue lace agate be worn as jewelry?
There's no wrong way to wear blue lace agate as jewelry, but it may be particularly beneficial when worn as a necklace near your throat chakra, or near your hands where you'll see it often.
The takeaway.
Who couldn't use more calming energy and better communication, really? If you're in the market for different crystals and want one that can bring you peace of mind and help you stay gracious, you definitely don't want to miss out on the rare blue lace agate.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.