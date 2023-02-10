Blue lace agate is a type of chalcedony, which is a variety of quartz. It's most well known for its signature light blue and white bands, and according to crystal expert and co-founder of Energy Muse, Heather Askinosie, it can only be found in one specific mine in Namibia. As such, she notes, this is one of the rarest crystals on Earth.

Interestingly, Askinosie adds, the richer the hue of your blue lace agate, the deeper it was mined, with lighter hues being mined closer to the surface.

"It reminds me of what a calm breath would look like—it visually looks like calm and serenity, or a really beautiful sky with clouds in it," she says, adding that because of its rarity, large pieces of agate are becoming increasingly more difficult to find.