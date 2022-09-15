Calling All Libras: These 13 Crystals Can Help You Live Your Best Life

Here Are The 13 Best Crystals For Libras, According To Experts
There's no shortage of crystals out there, and you can look to your zodiac sign for clues on which ones are best for your personality. For all the Libras out there, whether you want to amplify your sun sign's strengths or balance out its weaknesses, these are the stones that crystal experts recommend.
An introduction to Libra energy:
Before we dive into the best crystals for Libras, it'll help to have a basic understanding of what the Libra sign is all about.
To start, it's ruled by Venus, the planet of love—so Libra is interested in all things relationships, as well as beauty, pleasure, art, and aesthetics. But don't think they're only concerned with material or physical pleasure; Libras are also very peaceful and value balance and harmony above all else.
This is a relationship-focused sign, often appeasing others in the name of avoiding conflict (unlike its opposite sign, Aries). Libra is symbolized by the scales, after all, indicating the sign's efforts to keep things balanced and fair.
Along with being ruled by Venus, Libra is also an air sign, with the element of air being associated with ideas, logic, communication, technology, and information. Libra applies all those airy themes to its passion for peace, in order to make the world that much more harmonious for everyone.
A Libra's strength lies in their ability to judge fairly, see all sides, communicate, and foster balance. They may, however, struggle with maintaining boundaries, standing up for themselves, and making decisions.
All that said, in terms of the crystals that are best for this sign, according to crystal expert and founder of Energy Muse, Heather Askinosie, you want to go for ones that bring out the best qualities Libras already have—and ones that offer them something they may be lacking.
13 crystals for Libras:
1. Lapis lazuli:
As aforementioned, Libras can be a bit indecisive since they're so good at seeing all sides of an issue. Being fair and open-minded is a great thing, but not if it keeps you at a standstill! As such, Askonsie says lapis lazuli, which is known to support truth (both understanding it and speaking it), can help Libras to make decisions.
2. Citrine:
Citrine is your classic joyful and sunny crystal; perfect to reach for if you want to brighten your mood or make a cheery first impression. And as Askinosie tells mbg, "It's a stone of positivity and light, and most Libras that you meet have that kind of energy to them."
3. Labradorite:
Again, Libras can be indecisive, and that means it's possible for them to spend too much time overthinking. According to Askinosie, labradorite can assist with that. Keep a piece on you when you're in the midst of facing a big decision, or whenever you need to clear your mind.
4. Aquamarine:
Aquamarine has so many benefits, including fostering self-acceptance and open-mindedness, according to Askinosie. Its blue color also links it with the throat chakra, making it excellent for Libras who want to communicate better.
And as Ashley Leavy, founder and educational director of the Love and Light School of Crystal Therapy, previously told mbg, aquamarine was even historically believed to rejuvenate marriage by rekindling love, passion, and desire—and you know that Libras will love that.
5. Moonstone:
Moonstone is next on the list, and as Askinosie explains, it's all about living your purpose and destiny. This is a powerful crystal to use for help tapping into your intuition and even your dreams. For any Libras doubting themselves and their own inner voice, Askinosie says moonstone can remind them to go for it, and that they deserve the best.
6. Sapphire:
Sapphire is a beautiful blue gem with a rich history—and it happens to be the birthstone for any Libras born in September. According to Yulia Van Doren, founder of Goldirocks, Libras benefit from sapphire because it "helps you stretch your compassion muscles, empower your better self, and keep small-minded, fear-based thinking at bay."
7. Opal
Speaking of birthstones, if you happen to be a Libra born in October, as opposed to September, your birthstone is opal—and it's a great stone for your sign. Van Doren explains that this opal helps balance Libra's "natural inclination toward order and aesthetic beauty, so that they don't get stuck in surface-level superficiality."
8. Agate:
According to spiritual author Emma Mildon, agate in its many forms is a great crystal for Libras, as it supports balance, justice, and truth. Plus, the nice thing about agate is it comes in different varieties with some distinct properties. Moss agate, for example, relates to love and the heart chakra, while blue lace agate relates to communication and the throat chakra.
9. Rose quartz:
Another crystal that's great for opening the heart chakra and promoting love and compassion, rose quartz is next on this list. And any romantic Libra who wants to increase love (towards others and/or themselves) would benefit from this popular stone.
10. Green aventurine:
Green aventurine is another crystal associated with the Libra-favorite heart chakra, as well as with promoting good luck and abundance. Askinosie previously explained that working with this crystal teaches you to find opportunities in every situation and reminds you that luck awaits you at every turn.
11. Turquoise:
According to Askinosie, turquoise is a stone of communication, and it's even believed to be a bridge between heaven and earth. She previously wrote for mbg that turquoise can help you speak up if you're having trouble putting words to your feelings or perspective—something Libras may face when dealing with conflict.
12. Black tourmaline:
According to Leavy, black tourmaline is associated with the sign of Libra, as well as Scorpio and Capricorn. "People with those sun signs will find that black tourmaline will be especially supportive for them," she says. Being a grounding, protective, and negativity-repelling stone, black tourmaline is great for Libras in the face of conflict.
13. Obsidian
Obsidian is another protective stone that can come in handy during times of conflict. One particular variety, snowflake obsidian, is particularly great for Libras, because it's all about balance and boundary setting. "It's so good for reminding us to be in balance, but deeper than that, it reminds us of the balance of our inner duality and exploring our own shadow," Leavy previously told mbg.
The takeaway.
From turquoise to moonstone, there are plenty of crystal options that will help Libras live their best lives. Of course, that's not to say Libras can work with only the crystals on this list, but they'll be a great starting point for the rational judge of the zodiac.