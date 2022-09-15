Born In September? Here's What To Know About Your Birthstone

While the official birthstones we know today weren't selected until the early 1900's, the tradition of birthstones has been around for centuries.

In the book of Exodus (28:17-20), it's written that 12 gemstones were fixed on the prophet Aaron's breastplate. "There were 12 stones, one for each of the names of the sons of Israel, each engraved like a seal with the name of one of the 12 tribes," the Bible reads.

Birthstones also have roots in Western astrology and Ayurveda, according to founder and educational director of the Love and Light School of Crystal Therapy, Ashley Leavy. She previously explained to mbg that the reason the National Association of Jewelers standardized the official birthstones in 1912 was because there were so many birthstone options across various traditions.

Today, birthstones are popular gifts for everything from birthdays, to holidays, to anniversaries, and more.