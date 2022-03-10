 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Spirituality
Aquamarine 101: What To Know About The March Birthstone, From Experts

Aquamarine 101: What To Know About The March Birthstone, From Experts

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Born In March? Here's The Backstory On Your Birthstone

Image by Andrew Cebulka / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
March 10, 2022 — 11:33 AM

Just as every month has a designated "birth month flower," it also has an associated birthstone. In the case of March, we're looking at Aquamarine. March babies, here's everything to know about your stone, from its properties to its benefits, from crystal experts.

The meaning behind birthstones.

Birthstones are a great gift option when someone's birthday rolls around, but beyond that, they have a long history going back to biblical times. In the book of Exodus (28:17-20), it's written that 12 gemstones were placed on the breastplate of the prophet Aaron. "There were 12 stones, one for each of the names of the sons of Israel, each engraved like a seal with the name of one of the twelve tribes," it reads.

Those stones eventually became associated with the 12 different zodiac signs, and then, the 12 months of the year. Finally, in the early 1900s, the National Association of Jewelers made the 12 birthstones official. Today, they're often gifted on birthdays, holidays, anniversaries, and more.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

March birthstone: Aquamarine

Born In March? Here's The Backstory On Your Birthstone

March Birthstone -Aquamarine

Illustration by Danielle Vogl / mbg creative

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(236)
sleep support+

The birthstone for March is the beautiful blue aquamarine. As Yulia Van Doren, author of Crystals: The Modern Guide to Crystal Healing and founder of Goldirocks, previously explained to mbg, this stone is characterized by its light blue color, and was named after the Latin term for seawater, aqua marina.

"Aquamarine is the blue variety of the mineral beryl," she says, adding, "It encourages you to follow your curiosity and can help you break out of mindless routines, stale habits, and fear-based thinking.

And according to Ashley Leavy, founder and educational director of the Love and Light School of Crystal Therapy, aquamarine can be found everywhere from South America, to India, to Africa, with slight changes in color and quality depending on where it's from. "The best Aquamarine is going to be that brilliant sea-blue, that often gets its color from being heated," she explains, noting that it can have greenish hues sometimes, as well, or even be more transparent.

Meanings & symbolism of aquamarine.

Given the name, it likely comes as no surprise that this gem has long been associated with the sea. According to crystal expert Heather Askinosie, rumor has it that aquamarine is considered the treasure of mermaids and linked with the calming, soothing energy of the ocean. "Aquamarine has a special connection with water, vibrating with the energy of fluidity," she previously wrote for mbg.

Thanks to that connection with water and the sea, Leavy explains that this stone is also related to emotions and intuition, helping to keep both calm and clear. This effect can also make it a great stone for communication and creativity.

She notes that in ancient times, sailors and warriors would wear it for protection, too. Ancient Romans also saw it as a token of friendship, especially when carved into the shape of a frog. "It was even thought that you could give an aquamarine frog to an enemy, and it would turn that person into a friend," she adds.

Lastly, aquamarine was historically believed to rejuvenate marriage by rekindling love, passion, and desire, according to Leavy.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How to use it:

There are plenty of ways you can incorporate this beautiful and storied stone into your life, whether or not you were born in March. You can, of course, wear it as jewelry, Leavy says, who likes to wear it as a reminder to slow down and take a few deep breaths amid worried thoughts.

"Keeping it close to you during your workday helps to keep your energy body feeling revitalized," Askinosie adds. And as Leavy explains, its calming effect also makes it a great stone to keep on your nightstand to set a soothing sleep environment.

You can also keep it on you for whenever you need clear communication or protection, meditate with it when you want intuitive guidance or clarity, or gift it as a token of friendship.

How to take care of it:

According to Leavy, any traditional method of cleansing, charging, or activating will work just fine for aquamarine. Because of its association with water, she says, she does like to use water to wash off this stone. However, you can also clear its energy away using sound or the light of the full moon.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Can months have more than one birthstone?

Yes, months can have more than one birthstone, and in the case of March, bloodstone is also on the table (though aquamarine is typically thought of as the "main" March birthstone). Bloodstone is a mineral, also known as aggregate heliotrope, that's typically a dark green color with flecks or blotches of red that, you guessed it, resemble drops of blood.

March was, after all, named after the God of War, so it's fitting that bloodstone (which is known for strength and vitality) became one of the birthstones for this month. It's also believed to help ward off negative energy.

And for what it's worth, given that March includes people born under Pisces season, and Aries season, both of these signs can benefit from aquamarine and/or bloodstone.

The bottom line.

Aquamarine is a beautiful gem with plenty of history to it, so whether you or someone you know has a birthday falling in March, or you just simply enjoy crystals, there are plenty of ways to use this birthstone in your daily routine.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The One Crystal To Add To Your Collection For Self-Love & Protection

Sarah Regan
The One Crystal To Add To Your Collection For Self-Love & Protection
Spirituality

11 Ways To Practice Self-Love During Times Of Prolonged Stress

Tanya Carroll Richardson
11 Ways To Practice Self-Love During Times Of Prolonged Stress
$249.99

The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork

With Gwen Dittmar
The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork
Sex

This Meditative Practice Might Be The Secret To More Orgasmic Sex

Julie Nguyen
This Meditative Practice Might Be The Secret To More Orgasmic Sex
Beauty

If Your Skin Won't Stay Moisturized, You May Be Lacking This Vitamin

Hannah Frye
If Your Skin Won't Stay Moisturized, You May Be Lacking This Vitamin
Functional Food

This Underused Leafy Green Is Bursting With Vitamin C, Fiber & Folate

Lindsay Boyers
This Underused Leafy Green Is Bursting With Vitamin C, Fiber & Folate
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

This Simple Hair Mask Hack Can Make Your Strands Even Softer

Jamie Schneider
This Simple Hair Mask Hack Can Make Your Strands Even Softer
Mental Health

A Neuroscientist Says Do *This* Before Bed To Improve Your Mood Long-Term

Hannah Frye
A Neuroscientist Says Do *This* Before Bed To Improve Your Mood Long-Term
Integrative Health

The Real Reason This Vitamin Can Make You Feel Queasy & How To Help

Jamie Schneider
The Real Reason This Vitamin Can Make You Feel Queasy & How To Help
Integrative Health

Lavender Gets All The Credit: 4 Other Essential Oils That Promote Deep Sleep

Emma Loewe
Lavender Gets All The Credit: 4 Other Essential Oils That Promote Deep Sleep
Functional Food

25 Dietitians Share How To Eat In A Nutritious & Actually Flavorful Way

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
25 Dietitians Share How To Eat In A Nutritious & Actually Flavorful Way
Integrative Health

A Neuroscientist Is Calling This Injury A Silent Epidemic — Here's Why

Caroline Leaf, Ph.D., BSc
A Neuroscientist Is Calling This Injury A Silent Epidemic — Here's Why
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/march-birthstone

Your article and new folder have been saved!