Howlite is a borate mineral of calcium borosilicate hydroxide. It's typically white with grayish-black streaks throughout, though it can also be colorless/clear (which is rare). Because it's quite a porous stone, it's also commonly dyed different colors.

The name "howlite" comes from the Canadian mineralogist, Henry How, who discovered this stone in the 1800's, according to Merriam-Webster.

Today, howlite can be found throughout Canada, California, Mexico, and parts of eastern Europe and Russia.