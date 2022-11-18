Howlite 101: The Benefits Of This Crystal + How To Work With It, From Experts
Every crystal you'll find in your local occult shop has different properties and benefits for a variety of needs. And if you've never heard of howlite, this is one calming stone you won't want to miss. Here's what to know about it, plus how to work with this crystal.
What is howlite?
Howlite is a borate mineral of calcium borosilicate hydroxide. It's typically white with grayish-black streaks throughout, though it can also be colorless/clear (which is rare). Because it's quite a porous stone, it's also commonly dyed different colors.
The name "howlite" comes from the Canadian mineralogist, Henry How, who discovered this stone in the 1800's, according to Merriam-Webster.
Today, howlite can be found throughout Canada, California, Mexico, and parts of eastern Europe and Russia.
Howlite benefits:
Calming
Howlite is most commonly thought of as a stone for patience and calm. As modern mystic Imani Quinn tells mbg, "Its typically known for helping you be able to slow down and have a sense of patience," adding that it's particularly helpful for moving through deep emotions and unrest.
Protection
According to Quinn, while howlite may not traditionally be associated with protection, it actually makes a great energetic shield of sorts. "A lot of times we use darker stones like obsidian and such as a form of protection," she explains, because they tend to absorb negative energy.
Howlite's white color, on the other hand, can actually reflect or repel that negative energy, as opposed to absorbing it, she says.
Connection to the crown chakra
Along with being calming and protective, this stone has a pure energy that is associated with the crown chakra, much like clear quartz. The crown chakra relates to a spiritual connection to the divine, as well as higher consciousness, and working with howlite can help you tap into this chakra and/or clear any blockages there.
How to use howlite.
Incorporate it into candle magic.
One of Quinn's favorite ways to work with howlite is through candle magic. Candle magic is particularly potent for manifesting, as well as syncing with the moon cycles, and howlite can aid in keeping you calm and collected as you work towards something.
"A lot of times we can have a lot of angst and anxiety around wanting these things to come through, and with howlite being a crystal that allows things to slow down, it can help in aiding your process and having patience with your intentions," she explains.
Here's our full guide to candle magic to help you get started.
Use it while manifesting.
As aforementioned, howlite is an excellent stone to work with when manifesting, as it will help you remain patient and calm. As such, think about incorporating it into your next manifestation ritual, whether that's making a vision board, doing the 369 method, or doing visualizations.
Keep it on your person.
Of course, one of the easiest ways to work with any crystal is to keep it on your person or nearby when you're consciously working with or needing its energy.
Stressful presentation coming up? Driving through the night? Preparing for a difficult conversation? All great opportunities to use your howlite to help instill more ease. Consider keeping a peace in your pocket or purse, though it would also do well near the entryway of your home, for extra protection and a sense of calm right when you walk in the door.
Use it to support you through healing.
Beyond every day protection, Quinn tells mbg this stone has a great capacity for helping people navigate their own emotional landscape and inner healing, and offering protection there. "It really gives you space to move through things like karmic ties, ancestral healing, and such, within yourself," she notes.
Meditate with it.
Lastly, as crystal expert Heather Askinosie previously wrote for mbg, any crystal can be incorporated into meditations, and if you're meditating on themes of inner peace and calm, or patience, howlite is a good crystal to incorporate.
In combination with other crystals.
According to Quinn, if you're using howlite for protection, it would pair well with obsidian, which is classically known for protection. Together, they'll help you feel both grounded and protected, she explains. Some other grounding crystals for grounding include black tourmaline, hematite, and shungite.
And if you're using howlite to promote a sense of calm, or connect to the crown chakra, you may want to work with other stones related to those things, like clear quartz, celestite, and amethyst.
Cleansing & charging howlite.
While howlite does have a knack for repelling and reflecting negative energy away, that doesn't mean it shouldn't be cleansed and/or charged once in a while (and even more often if you've been working with it a lot).
Most methods for cleansing and charging will work well for this crystal, though one to avoid is submerging it in water. Howlite's hardness can range from 3.5 to 6.5 on the Mohs hardness scale, and it's typically not recommended to use water on stones with a hardness of six or less.
Quinn tells mbg that she finds howlite is well cleansed under a full or new moon, in smoke, or in a salt bowl.
Here's our full guide to cleansing and charging crystals for more guidance on how to keep your howlite clear.
FAQs:
Is howlite associated with any birth months or zodiac signs?
Howlite is not traditionally associated with any particular birth months or zodiac signs. That said, Quinn does tell mbg it can make a complimentary crystal for Virgo's, who are patient and thorough. And on the other hand, it can also serve Leo, Aries and Sag, "who tend to have less patience and charge forward," Quinn says, and could use howlite to balance their fiery energy.
Is howlite associated with any particular chakras?
Howlite is associated with the crown chakra, which relates to higher consciousness, spirituality, and connection to the divine.
Is howlite a good crystal to sleep with?
Yes, howlite is a great crystal to sleep with because it promotes calm. Askinosie even likes to keep some in her kids' room to help them settle in for the night, she notes.
How should howlite be worn as jewelry?
How you wear howlite is ultimately up to you—there's no wrong way. That said, you may feel you notice its energy more strongly if you were to wear it as earrings, so its near your crown. Quinn, in particular, likes to wear her howlite as a bracelet.
The takeaway:
Some crystals are good for promoting love and relationships, some for motivation, and others for calm and protection. If the latter is what you're needing, howlite is one stone that should definitely earn a spot in your crystal collection.
