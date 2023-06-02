Indigo, characterized by its dark blue, nearly purple hue, is all about intuition and breaking through illusion. "It's also a frequency of opening new doors to uplift the world in a different way, or looking at the world in a different way," AlMuhaiteeb says, adding, "To use an indigo candle would be to call in a higher frequency life purpose—things that are not only for your benefit but also has the collective in mind."