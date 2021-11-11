A Powerful Portal Opens Thursday: Here's How To Harness 11/11

5 Simple Rituals To Harness The Powerful Energy Of 11/11
If you've been feeling like you want to connect with your higher self or start something new, you're in luck; That's what this Thursday, November 11 (aka 11/11) is all about. From angel numbers to numerology, the number 1111 is thought to relate to intuition, manifesting, and new beginnings. Here are five rituals that can help you get into the spirit of this powerful day.
1. Connect with your spirit guides
Because 1111 is thought to be connected to intuition and higher powers, this Thursday is a particularly good day to contact your spiritual guides. According to professional intuitive and author of Angel Intuition Tanya Carroll Richardson, there are a number of ways you can do this, from writing them a letter to looking out for signs and synchronicities from them.
2. Pull a tarot spread for guidance
The right tarot spread can also help you receive guidance from the universe and your higher self. The following spread from professional tarot reader and energy practitioner Daya Parvati is perfect for tapping into the potent energy of this day. Here's how to do it:
- Pull five tarot cards and place them face down on a table.
- Turn them over and consider what each card means in relation to your life: The first card represents your past; the second, your present; and the third, your future. The fourth card represents inspiration, and finally, the fifth represents action that needs to be taken.
3. Try the 369 method for manifesting
Along with being a great day for connecting with intuition, 1111 is also about manifesting new beginnings for yourself.
Doing the 369 method is a great beginner-friendly way to manifest, as it only involves writing down your affirmation or goal. It's one of many manifestation journaling techniques that can amplify and fuel whatever you're looking to bring into your life. Here's how it's done:
- Get very clear on what it is you want to manifest.
- Come up with a corresponding affirmation. (For example, if you wanted to manifest money, your affirmation could be "I will receive a large sum of money.")
- Write down your affirmation three times as soon as you wake up in the morning.
- Write down your affirmation six times during the afternoon.
- Write your affirmation nine times before you go to bed.
- Repeat daily for as long as you want—or until you see results!
4. Do a visualization
If you're looking to manifest something awesome, visualization can also help speed it along. Frequently visualizing your goals coming true primes your brain to look out for ways to make those goals happen. There are plenty of different visualization techniques to try, but here's a simple one, called "rehearsal imagery," to get you started:
- Think of a goal you have, whether it be successfully leading a presentation, moving into a new home, etc. (This is an especially good visualization for any upcoming challenges or tasks!)
- Visualize in your mind's eye the best-case scenario for whatever your goal is. Allow all of your senses to be involved in this immersive experience. What does it look like, feel like, smell like, to have completed your goal?
- Optional: You can pair this visualization with a journaling exercise where you write as if you just completed the future task. For example, I nailed my presentation perfectly and was prepared for everything that came up.
5. A meditation for connecting with your higher self
And lastly, if you simply want to use the energy of this day to connect more deeply with your intuition, guided meditation can help! Check out this 15-minute guided meditation by yoga teacher and reiki master, Susy Schieffelin to tap into your higher self, ask deep questions, and create space for insights to come through.
The bottom line
You definitely don't want to miss out on the transformational energy coming our way this Thursday. Whatever you decide to do come 11/11, do it with intention, as you may find your intuition heightened—and your manifesting abilities that much stronger.
