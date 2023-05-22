"If you are looking to embody the energy of color, wearing this color is an easy way to add it to your life," Pamplona tells mindbodygreen. Even if you don't have any orange clothes, you can always consider accessories, jewelry, or even a pair of socks as a way to ease into expressing yourself with this color. "If orange isn't your style or feels too bold, it can be worn in subtle and discreet ways such as a simple bracelet or an undergarment," Pamplona notes.