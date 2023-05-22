Sitting around an orange campfire or lighting one in the fireplace when it’s cold outside is not only cozy and provides warmth, but it’s easy to be mesmerized by the dancing flames. Orange is also often associated with fall when the leaves change colors, pumpkins are ready for harvest and then carved for Halloween, and other orange foods like squash and sweet potatoes are in season.

“The color orange is made of two primary colors: red, which is often associated with passion and power, as well as yellow, which is often associated with joy and confidence,” explains Ilona Pamplona, Life Coach and author of This Journal is Your Mood Ring. “When red and yellow combine to create orange," she adds, "there is an activation of creativity and energy through this color.”

According to master energy healer author of over 30 books (including her latest, Energy Work for the Everyday to Elite Athlete), Cyndi Dale, orange reflects creativity and enthusiasm, "and the ability to turn any emotion, situation, or perception and form something new and exciting out of it."

Orange is also abundant in nature and in the food we eat. As author of The Rainbow Diet, Deanna Minich M.S., Ph.D., tells mindbodygreen, “From a nutrition perspective, orange is often connected to carotenoids, which give food its orange color—oranges, carrots, cantaloupe, yams, apricots, and turmeric.”

Positive symbolic meaning of orange: