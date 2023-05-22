What Does The Color Orange Represent Spiritually? Here's What To Know, From Color Experts
Colors can spark an array of emotions and ideas for different people. Each color of the rainbow means different things spiritually, and the color orange may remind you of stunning sunsets, traffic cones, or even pumpkins at Halloween. Curious to learn about the meaning of this in your face color? Here’s everything to know about the meaning of the color orange.
Orange symbolism
Sitting around an orange campfire or lighting one in the fireplace when it’s cold outside is not only cozy and provides warmth, but it’s easy to be mesmerized by the dancing flames. Orange is also often associated with fall when the leaves change colors, pumpkins are ready for harvest and then carved for Halloween, and other orange foods like squash and sweet potatoes are in season.
“The color orange is made of two primary colors: red, which is often associated with passion and power, as well as yellow, which is often associated with joy and confidence,” explains Ilona Pamplona, Life Coach and author of This Journal is Your Mood Ring. “When red and yellow combine to create orange," she adds, "there is an activation of creativity and energy through this color.”
According to master energy healer author of over 30 books (including her latest, Energy Work for the Everyday to Elite Athlete), Cyndi Dale, orange reflects creativity and enthusiasm, "and the ability to turn any emotion, situation, or perception and form something new and exciting out of it."
Orange is also abundant in nature and in the food we eat. As author of The Rainbow Diet, Deanna Minich M.S., Ph.D., tells mindbodygreen, “From a nutrition perspective, orange is often connected to carotenoids, which give food its orange color—oranges, carrots, cantaloupe, yams, apricots, and turmeric.”
Positive symbolic meaning of orange:
- Adventurous
- Ambition
- Bold
- Courageous
- Creative
- Enthusiasm
- Motivation
- Optimistic
- Sociable
- Unique
Negative symbolic meaning of orange:
- Dependent
- Insincere
- Overbearing
- Self-indulgent
- Superficial
What does orange mean spiritually?
In a dream
Dreaming is a way to connect with our subconscious and gain perspective on deeper issues that may get overlooked during our waking life. Interpreting a dream isn’t always obvious or straightforward, since there are many facets to deciphering a dream, such as colors, numbers, symbols, and emotions.
Plus, our own experience with colors affects how we feel about them and how we may understand them. “Our personal relationship with colors influences how we interpret them in dreams,” Pamplona explains, adding, “To deconstruct our personal interpretation of the color orange in our dreams, we should revisit our past experiences and associations with it.”
Dreaming with the color orange can signify a myriad of possibilities. “If orange appears in your dreams, it’s time to take stock of your emotions and the circumstances regarding them and change your perceptions,” explains Dale, noting, “Innovate, create, renew—work through any negativity or pessimism and take charge.”
Pamplona also offers specific examples of how orange symbols could be interpreted. “The appearance of a Monarch butterfly (which is orange in color) in a dream could represent transformation or a message from a loved one that has passed. Orange fall leaves in a dream could represent the end of a cycle in our life,” she notes.
There’s no denying that orange is a vibrant color you can’t hide from. “Because orange is seen as a bold, bright color, it could also represent a call to take risks, be seen, and seek adventure in our life,” says Pamplona.
In love
“In love, orange can symbolize strong attraction, fiery passion, and a deep longing for connection,” Pamplona tells mindbodygreen. Orange represents creativity and possibility, with Pamplona explaining that with the color orange and love, “there is an energy of playfulness [...] and we are open to trying new things.”
Orange is also associated with the beginnings of a relationship. “It is the color of the initial stages of a relationship, where everything feels fresh, vibrant, and full of possibilities,” says Pamplona. “This initial stage is also the spark of spontaneity, the craving for new experiences, and the journey of exploring new horizons together,” she adds.
Orange personality or aura
People are attracted to some colors more than others, and orange may be their favorite. Some may identify with the color orange for its bright and happy tone, or others might even have an orange aura.
“It could be said that those who love the color orange have a strong sense of individuality, self-expression, and at times eccentricity,” explains Pamplona.
In feng shui
Orange represents one of Earth’s elements in feng shui. “Fire is considered a yang element, which is associated with strength, being vibrant, and being assertive,” Pamplona tells mindbodygreen, adding, “Yang is considered masculine energy in feng shui, which is active, fast-moving, bright, and strong.”
Colors in feng shui have different meanings, and orange can be an important color to incorporate into the home, especially when you want to improve connections. “In the environment, it will improve your ability to bond with others and incite more cheer in your life,” says Dale. “If it’s placed in a space that holds more than two people (like a living room), it will improve fun and deep sharing.”
This vibrant hue can further help activate energy to put things in motion, with Pamplona noting that orange and the fire element can "represent upward movement, expansion, and enthusiasm," adding that the element of fire is used to activate and transform areas of our life.
The sacral chakra
The chakra system represents seven principal energy centers, and each one has its own color. The second charka, or sacral chakra, is orange, located in the lower abdomen and representing the reproductive organs.
“Interestingly, it is biologically in the area of our microbiome and enteric nervous system,” Dale explains, adding, “These govern a lot of vital factors in our lives, such as our immune system, the neurology of our emotions, and our digestion.”
Creativity is associated with the second chakra, along with sensuality and sexuality as well, with Pamplona noting this is the part of the body where life is created. “Artistic endeavors, innovation, and embracing our unique creativity stream from this energy center,” she explains, and when in balance, she adds, "it enhances our ability to think creatively, pursue passions, and engage in things that bring us joy.”
How to bring orange into your life spiritually
There are a number of ways to incorporate orange symbolism into your daily life if you want a little more energy or creative power, for instance—and one easy way to do this is simply to wear it.
“If you are looking to embody the energy of color, wearing this color is an easy way to add it to your life,” Pamplona tells mindbodygreen. Even if you don't have any orange clothes, you can always consider accessories, jewelry, or even a pair of socks to ease into expressing yourself with this color. “If orange isn't your style or feels too bold, it can be worn in subtle and discreet ways such as a simple bracelet, or an undergarment,” Pamplona notes.
The foods you eat can be another way to bring orange into your life and your body. There are plenty of orange fruits and vegetables to choose from, such as oranges, apricots, peaches, mangos, carrots, squash, sweet potatoes, and more.
If you want to add even more variety, “Look for orange varieties of other foods you eat—orange bell peppers, orange cauliflower, and orange lentils, says Minich, adding, “Sprinkle some turmeric on your food or in your tea for a quick and easy orange boost.”
Sometimes you may not have the color orange within easy reach, but that doesn’t have to stop you from working with this color. Pamplona offers up a couple of ways to connect with this vibrant hue, including visualizing yourself surrounded by the color "in moments when you need to access the energies associated with it."
“You can also deepen your connection to this color by journaling about the qualities that attract you to orange, to see what personal insight arises from these reflections," she adds.
FAQs:
What does color orange symbolize?
This vibrant hue symbolizes adventure, ambition, creativity, and sociability. Orange is often associated with positivity.
What does orange mean spiritually?
The color orange is an important color in many different spiritual traditions. Within the chakra system, orange is associated with creativity, while in feng shui, orange represents the element of fire.
What does orange mean in personality?
The color orange can mean someone has a personality that is bold, takes initiative, and doesn’t mind lots of attention or being in the spotlight. These types of personalities love self-expression and may lean towards being eccentric.
The takeaway
Similar to animal symbolism, colors are symbolic and have their own meanings. Orange has various spiritual meanings, ranging from adventurous and bold, to enthusiastic and motivated—and when you incorporate more of this fiery hue into your life, you can tap into its positive qualities.
