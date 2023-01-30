The sighting of a rainbow usually elicits feelings of awe, excitement, and joy, as well as magic. Because rainbows have several colors, they are considered a type of color symbolism.

Color symbolism is when a person or a culture assigns meaning to different colors. As Maggie Wilson, Reiki Master Teacher & Host of The Metaphysical AF Podcast, tells mindbodygreen, “Colors are symbolic for people because they influence everything from our moods to our decisions to even how we think."

That said, there are many meanings behind a rainbow and the significance is often personal. After all, colors often mean different things for each person as well, explains Cat Rambo, a sacred medicine and dreamwork expert. “Because rainbows bring all the colors together, it overcomes the personal attachment to differences [in color] and is one of the reasons why rainbows are about love and acceptance,” she says.

So you may be wondering, what does it mean when you see a rainbow? “Rainbows symbolize good luck, wellness, happiness, and health, [and] could indicate a positive shift in vibration and positive energy,” notes celebrity psychic Deborah Graham.

Rainbows also represent integration and serve as reminders that all things act as one, according to Rambo. “It’s about bringing together the spirit parts and choosing to find balance, harmony and love,” she notes. “When we do shadow work and dig into the unseen or rejected parts of ourselves, we bring them into the light; we integrate them.”

And of course, given that they usually appear after a storm, rainbows are a sign of hope. As Rambo explains, “Rainbow is about what's on the other side of darkness,” adding, “The message of the rainbow is inspiration to be in hope and joy because there are bright and beautiful times on the other side."

New beginnings and transformation are represented by rainbows as well. “The appearance of rainbows is a chance to start over but starting over doesn't have to be a drastic, dramatic change,” Wilson notes. If you’ve been looking for guidance or direction, she considers rainbows to be a sign of confirmation.