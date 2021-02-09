Rainbow Aura's 101: What They Are & What They Mean, From An Expert
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Auras come in all sorts of colors, shades, and combinations—and you can find out what yours is looking like by having your aura photographed or taking a quick aura color quiz. Auras are constantly changing, but they are usually dominant in one or two colors. If yours features any more, it might just qualify as a rainbow aura.
So what is a rainbow aura, exactly? And what does this aura say about your personality, romantic relationships, and more? To find out, we asked aura reader and stylist, Susanna Merrick.
What is a rainbow aura?
The standard amount of colors Merrick typically sees in an aura reading is one to two. On the rare occasion, though, she'll meet someone who is surrounded by five or six colors—the most she's ever seen in one person's aura. This, she says, indicates very dynamic energy, and lots of change and experience.
"It generally means it's a healthy aura, because there's a healthy flow of different motions and energies, and different things manifesting in your life," she notes, adding it's a sign someone is "able to handle multiple energies or shifts at once."
Personality traits of a rainbow aura:
When your aura is multi-colored, Merrick says you'll likely feel very confident and won't mind being seen and experienced by others. "You're wearing your heart on your sleeve," she explains, and "energetically as a human being, you're balanced and inviting in all these energies."
With each color representing something different, lots of colors in an aura is often a sign that you're going through a big change or shift in your life. "I see it a lot in people who are going through new phases of life, like stepping into marriage or deciding to go back for their doctorate," Merrick says. "Usually it's a phase where you're very curious or you're inviting in a lot—and it's showing."
What challenges might someone with a rainbow aura face?
Being open and receptive are great qualities to have, but as Merrick notes, "There is a rewarding side but there is always that shadow side." With so much energy around you and so many shifts, it can be easy to lose your bearings or sense of clarity. Overwhelm is not uncommon for rainbow auras.
However, she adds, "[A rainbow aura] is there to be our teacher and guide us. Even in these moments where you might be excited to go to a certain college, for example, there's always that moment before where you're like, Is this the decision I need to make? So, rainbow auras would be well-served to weigh their options and seek awareness when they're feeling overwhelmed.
How do rainbow auras do in love & relationships?
Interestingly, your aura might take on a rainbow hue in the beginning of a new relationship, as you're balancing your budding romantic connection with other themes in your life. Similarly, those additional colors can actually represent the energy of the people in your life. In one instance, Merrick says she's had a client whose three aura colors represented her, her husband, and their new baby.
And as far as aura compatibility, she notes this kind of person will likely find love with someone who has a healthy mix of colors in their aura, too, "because they're also in places and shifts in their life where they're ready to call new energy in."
How do rainbow auras do in career and professional endeavors?
In the workplace, a rainbow aura is certainly an exciting one to have. It's a sign of openness, even innovation, and taking risks. "There's definitely a curiosity and an openness to trying new thing when you're in that space," Merrick notes, "You're not putting all your eggs in one basket, and you're more of a risk-taker energetically."
In terms of applying that to your professional life, she adds you'll likely be more motivated to put yourself out there when your aura is rainbow since you'll be feeling more confident. This could look like being more social and networking, getting creative with projects, and of course, being more open and receptive to opportunities and other people.
How to interact with someone with a rainbow aura.
And finally, if you think someone in your life might have a rainbow aura, you can best support them by keeping things exciting and dynamic. They'll love you for it. "Get curious, ask them questions, and see what they're interested in," Merrick explains.
"When you're in that rainbow aura state, you're feeling more confident because you're a little bit more balanced," so there's big potential to open up, she says. "Invite them to do things, go places, and experience things with you—especially if you're someone who is afraid to take a risk."
The bottom line.
Keep in mind that auras are always changing, and even if you have a rainbow aura today, you may not tomorrow, next week, or next month. For those times you do have a multicolored energy field, try to enjoy it! Experience all those things you love doing, and revel in the dynamic energy you've created for yourself.
