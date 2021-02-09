Auras come in all sorts of colors, shades, and combinations—and you can find out what yours is looking like by having your aura photographed or taking a quick aura color quiz. Auras are constantly changing, but they are usually dominant in one or two colors. If yours features any more, it might just qualify as a rainbow aura.

So what is a rainbow aura, exactly? And what does this aura say about your personality, romantic relationships, and more? To find out, we asked aura reader and stylist, Susanna Merrick.