An Aura Color Quiz For Discovering Your Soul Shade

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant

Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Image by Jessica Lia / Stocksy

July 31, 2020 — 0:10 AM

Auras are the unseen energy force that surround us at all times. Like our clothing gives others a physical peek into who we are, our auras can give them a more spiritual one.

The color makeup of one's aura is constantly changing, but it's usually dominated by one or two main shades that speak to baseline personality and tendencies. Each aura color has its own unique meaning—from the bright and chipper energy of yellow to the intuitive and deeply spiritual nature of purple. Each aura color also correlates with one of the body's main seven chakras, with red being the root all the way up to white, the crown.

Discovering your auric color and constitution usually entails getting an aura photography session done at a wellness studio or mystical shop. The highly intuitive among us can also see aura colors using their own two eyes.

While nothing can replace an aura photographing session or reading with a pro intuitive, this quick quiz can give you a sense of what your aura's color might be based on how you're feeling on any given day. To interpret results, check out this guide on what each aura color says about you. Remember: aura colors do change over time, and you can shift yours using energy altering techniques like meditation, sound healing, and breathwork.

Take the aura color quiz:

