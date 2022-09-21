Just as a refresher, your aura is essentially your energetic field, and while some people claim to be able to see them, most people can't.

As spiritual adviser and intuitive mentor Diana Zalucky tells mbg, "Every living being on earth has an aura. An aura is an energy field that you can experience through a range of colors correlating to the chakra system, to also literally just feeling it."

She explains that we have the power to expand and retract our auras, as well as create and fill holes in them, too—even accidentally or unconsciously. "Just as we have our physical bodies, we have emotional, spiritual, and mental bodies that layer around our physical form like a layered bubble. The bubble can change at any given moment based on how you are feeling and the environments you are in," Zalucky says.

So the question really isn't who needs to cleanse their aura, but rather when should any of us cleanse our aura?

To that end, naturopathic doctor and nurse practitioner Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P. tells mbg that you can get a sense of whether your aura is clouded if you aren't quite feeling like yourself, or something around you and your space feels off.

For example, she says, maybe you were in a great mood and spent time in a room with a bunch of angry people, and wind up leaving feeling like you soaked up some of that negativity. That would be a prime time to cleanse your aura.