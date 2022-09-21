How To Cleanse Your Aura (& When You Should), According To Experts
While we may not be able to see people's auras, or our own for that matter, many people have an intuitive sense of when their own aura (or someone else's) is a bit...off. Plenty of things are thought to cloud your aura, from stress, to unhealthy lifestyle habits, and even negative relationships.
Here's how to know if your aura could use a reset, plus seven simple ways to do it, according to experts.
Who needs aura cleansing?
Just as a refresher, your aura is essentially your energetic field, and while some people claim to be able to see them, most people can't.
As spiritual adviser and intuitive mentor Diana Zalucky tells mbg, "Every living being on earth has an aura. An aura is an energy field that you can experience through a range of colors correlating to the chakra system, to also literally just feeling it."
She explains that we have the power to expand and retract our auras, as well as create and fill holes in them, too—even accidentally or unconsciously. "Just as we have our physical bodies, we have emotional, spiritual, and mental bodies that layer around our physical form like a layered bubble. The bubble can change at any given moment based on how you are feeling and the environments you are in," Zalucky says.
So the question really isn't who needs to cleanse their aura, but rather when should any of us cleanse our aura?
To that end, naturopathic doctor and nurse practitioner Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P. tells mbg that you can get a sense of whether your aura is clouded if you aren't quite feeling like yourself, or something around you and your space feels off.
For example, she says, maybe you were in a great mood and spent time in a room with a bunch of angry people, and wind up leaving feeling like you soaked up some of that negativity. That would be a prime time to cleanse your aura.
Benefits of cleansing your aura:
1. It strengthens your connection with yourself.
According to Matluck, one of the biggest benefits of cleansing your aura is that it allows you to come back to yourself when you're feeling disconnected. "You're connecting back in with your own energy, and whatever disruption in your personal field might be neutralized. It's restoring well being—it's coming back into balance," she explains.
2. It offers grounding and protection.
Aura cleansing can also offer us feelings of groundedness and protection, Zalucky says. "The more grounded you are, the more protected you are," she says, adding that it's not about being 'protected' from a place of fear but rather out of self-love. Think of it as you would bathing yourself, cleansing your house, or even brushing your teeth, she recommends.
3. It can have a positive impact on the world around you.
And lastly, when we consider the aforementioned grounding, protection, and stronger connection to self, all of this comes together so we can show up more positively in the world around us and within our relationships. Matluck tells mbg that while we can't necessarily see our aura, it can be felt, resulting in a constant exchange of information between you and anyone around you.
"So I also think it can help with clear communication, or clear exchange of information between your fields and the other unseen fields in which you you're in contact with—and that then influences your impact on the world around you and others' impact on you," she explains.
7 cleansing methods to try:
1. Use healing crystals.
Zalucky tells mbg that she's big on using healing crystals for cleansing her aura. And given that auras are closely related with the chakras, it would make sense to go for crystals that work with the individual chakras, depending on your needs.
For example, if you're feeling unsafe or unstable, that's work for the root chakra, in which case you'd go for a stone like hematite.
Here's our full guide for using healing crystals for more info on getting started.
2. Use your own breath.
According to Matluck, your own breath is an incredible tool to cleanse your field or to move energy within it. Here's how she recommends using it:
- Close your eyes and take a deep inhale.
- As you breathe in, imagine you are calling back all of your own energy and life force.
- On the exhale, imagine you're breathing out anything you may have picked up that doesn't belong to you—anything from another time or place.
- Repeat for at least a few breaths, or as long as it takes for you to feel like your aura is more clear. "Each one of those breaths cleansing you out," Matluck adds.
3. Do a cleansing visualization.
For another visualization option, Zalucky recommends a her go-to technique for protecting and clearing her aura daily. Here's how it works:
- Before you leave home, imagine a bubble of golden light circling around you.
- Imagine you were zipping up the front of your energy field like a jacket.
- When you get home later on (or if you're in your car, or in a crowded place with lots of different energies) imagine you have a film on you.
- Use your hands to flick off this "film" from front to back on all body parts, giving it to the Earth to be transmuted.
4. Spend time alone.
Sometimes, all your aura needs is a little "me-time," and that can mean doing anything that makes you feel like yourself, or at least more connected to yourself. "Anyone can support their aura by doing things that nourish them inside and out, and taking time to sit in your own energy," Zalucky tells mbg.
And as Matluck adds, it doesn't have to be anything extravagant. "Even just taking a few minutes to be alone in your space," is great for an aura in need of cleansing.
5. Ground yourself in nature.
Head out into nature solo or, if you like, you can bring along a trusted friend who you know won't cloud your aura. In either case, Matluck and Zalucky say leaning into grounding practices like getting outdoors is ideal if your aura needs a reset.
6. Do a body scan.
Sometimes the tricky part about cleansing your aura is actually feeling what's going on in your own energy field. According to Matluck, a body scan meditation is a great way to drop into your body and connect to yourself. She recommends taking a few slow deep breaths, feeling your feet on the ground, and running your attention through your muscles and the different parts of your body. "This is to help bring your energy and attention back to you," she adds.
Here's our full guide to body scan meditations, if this option piqued your interest.
7. See an energy healer.
And last but not least, if you're feeling like you could use a little help with your aura reset, Zalucky says it's not a bad idea to consider seeing an energy healer. Of course, you'll want to make sure you're seeing someone reputable who you can trust, but from reiki healers, to hypnotists, to intuitives, there's no shortage of healers out there today who specialize in helping people get through stagnant energy.
The takeaway.
If your aura is in need of a cleanse, you can probably tell something doesn't feel quite right. Luckily, there are plenty of techniques that can help you reset, and the more you practice them, the more you'll strengthen and deepen your connection to yourself going forward.