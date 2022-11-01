For much of history, humans have hunted deer for food and sport, and as such, cultures have long associated dear with everything from abundance, to good luck, to the hunt itself.

But beyond hunting, we also see deer in different spiritual and religious traditions, symbolic of themes like love and divinity. As spiritual teacher, Alyson Charles, tells mbg, deer's healing wisdom ultimately relates to the path of the open heart, gentle strength, unconditional love, and compassion.

This animal's peaceful serenity is a perfect example of what deer represents, and all together, encourages a certain embracing of the divine.

"The deer is a sensitive, highly intuitive spirit guide. It strikes a balance between confidence and success and gentleness and grace," spiritual author Emma Mildon previously wrote for mbg.