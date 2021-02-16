Ellis notes that those interpretations are just that: interpretations. Only the dreamer can be sure an interpretation rings true, she says. But once you do figure out the message behind the chase dream you've been having, you can start to work to integrate the lessons so you eventually stop having it.

"To stop having these dreams, and to learn something from them, simply turn and face what is chasing you," Ellis explains. If you are able to lucid dream, you can of course do this right within the dream, but for most people, it can be an exercise you do while awake.

"Imagine yourself back in your dream, and sink into the dreamscape using as many senses as possible," she says. "This will deepen the experiential state. Then stop running, calm down, and face your chaser. This will tend to stop them in their tracks."

From there, you can ask what they want from you. "Usually, when you do this, the frightening aspects of the chaser fall away," she says, adding, "I can't predict what the dream image will do or say because that depends so much on the individual dreamer—but I can tell you that this action always shifts the dream. It is never the same after this."