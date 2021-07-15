If you're dreaming of a person you know well chasing you, Ellis explains, then you can ask yourself, What are the most notable characteristics of this person? Are they particularly angry or domineering? Do they have a troubled nature or some form of mental illness? Are they, in your experience, simply insufferable? "These might be traits that scare you in your own self," she notes, "because in dreams, as in waking life, we tend to project our own disavowed traits onto others."