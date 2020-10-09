Our personal dreamworlds are a mysterious place only we have access to—but there do seem to be some common dream themes lots of us experience. Dreams about snakes or teeth falling out are commonly reported, as are spider dreams.

Dreams can offer us a peek into our subconscious, so, what could these creepy crawly ones be telling you? To find out, we asked professional dream analyst, Lauri Loewenberg. Here's what she had to say.