mindbodygreen

Close banner
Personal Growth

What Does It Mean If Teeth Fall Out In A Dream & What Can You Do About It?

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant

Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Woman Sleeping in Bed

Image by Marko / Stocksy

May 19, 2020 — 10:34 AM

Those who believe that dreams hold meaning have researched some common dream themes in order to find out what makes them so pervasive. One dream type they've looked into? The dream that one's teeth are falling out or rotting. Yep, it's not just you who has this one!

According to a 2018 study in the journal Frontiers in Psychology, 39% of respondents reported that they had experienced teeth dreams at least once. Researchers looked at the possibility that this dream could relate to both dental issues and psychological distress, but no clear answer was found. This could be because dreams don't necessarily have just one meaning. According to psychologist and dream expert Rubin Naiman, Ph.D., interpreting a dream is more about assessing the emotion that its symbolism evokes in you. It's more personal than it is literal. That said, here are five common interpretations of what the popular "teeth falling out" dream could mean:

5 potential interpretations of dreaming of teeth falling out:

1. Feelings of insecurity or shame

In our waking world, teeth don't usually just fall out—which makes this dream particularly bizarre and could work against the theory that dreams are primarily a means of memory consolidation. Working on the notion that dreams represent feelings more than literal symbolism, it's possible that teeth falling out could represent confidence and self-esteem. After all, wouldn't you be a bit insecure if your teeth suddenly fell out or rotted? The next time this dream happens, think about any areas in your life where you're experiencing shame or self-doubt.

Article continues below

2. Rebirth or transformation

Popularized by the renowned psychiatrist Carl Jung, teeth falling out could also represent a rebirth or transformation. What happens when your teeth fall out as a child? Your adult teeth come in afterward. In this way, losing your teeth in a dream may not be a bad omen but rather a sign of growth or positive change.

3. A lack of control

Of course, another popular idea is that losing your teeth in a dream is about control—or lack thereof. It's safe to say that you probably wouldn't choose to have your teeth fall out at night. To that end, when you have this dream, you might want to ask yourself if there's anything going on in your life that makes you feel powerless such as an issue that's out of your hands or a sudden overwhelming change.

Article continues below

4. Feelings of loss or grief

Losing your teeth in a dream could also represent a different kind of loss or even grief. It's undoubtedly upsetting to dream you've "lost" your teeth—so, is there something else you've lost recently? If your subconscious is attempting to assimilate a real-life loss, it could make you lose other things when you dream.

5. Could it be literal dental issues?

And finally, there is the possibility that this dream relates to literal dental issues. In the Frontiers in Psychology study, researchers did find that teeth dreams often correlated with dental irritation upon waking up. (Teeth grinding in your sleep, anyone?) However, it's hard to say whether teeth issues such as grinding caused the dream—or if the dream caused the teeth issues. Still, it could be that the mind may be distorting pain and incorporating it into your dreams.

Article continues below

What to do if you keep having the dream.

According to Naiman, any time you have a recurring dream—particularly one that's perceived as negative or frightening—it's a sign of something you're struggling to mentally digest. Taking the time to dig into what this dream brings up for you emotionally, and subsequently trying to work through it, could help.

"When people are having repeated dreams, it's really important to address them," he says. "There's an old saying from the Talmud that says, 'A dream unexamined is like a letter unopened.' So, it's important to open that letter...attend to it, sit with the dream, and associate with it."

The next time you have a teeth dream, you can ask yourself questions such as: What does it feel like? What emotion does it bring up? Does it bring up any memories? In doing so, Naiman says you can help the dream interpret itself: "Often there's a notion locked behind it and when they can interpret the dream, it helps digest it."

If you're really struggling to make sense of the dream and it's bothering you, Naiman says you can also consider talking with a psychologist who is open to discussing dreams and their meanings.

In the meantime, looking closely at the emotions that any and all dreams bring up can help you learn from them—and maybe take a peek into your subconscious, too,

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Personal Growth

Dream Interpretation 101: How To Get To Know Your Unique "Dream Language"

Sarah Regan
Dream Interpretation 101: How To Get To Know Your Unique "Dream Language"
Spirituality

24 Powerful Quotes & Affirmations To Add To Your Vision Board

Sarah Regan
24 Powerful Quotes & Affirmations To Add To Your Vision Board
$49.99

The Ultimate Stress Management Guide

With Robin Berzin, M.D.
The Ultimate Stress Management Guide
Recipes

Kick Your Snack Game Up A Notch With This Spicy Kale & Brazil Nut Dip

Eliza Sullivan
Kick Your Snack Game Up A Notch With This Spicy Kale & Brazil Nut Dip
Beauty

Oatmeal Baths Are The Key To Soft Skin: 5 Steps To Create Your Own Soak

Jamie Schneider
Oatmeal Baths Are The Key To Soft Skin: 5 Steps To Create Your Own Soak
Integrative Health

Can't Breathe In Your Mask? Here Are 4 Tips To Strengthen Your Lungs

Abby Moore
Can't Breathe In Your Mask? Here Are 4 Tips To Strengthen Your Lungs
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Love

In A Long-Distance Relationship? Here Are 23 Habits To Pick Up

Sarah Regan
In A Long-Distance Relationship? Here Are 23 Habits To Pick Up
Home

This $10 Tool Can Help You Get Laundry Done 25% Faster

Emma Loewe
This $10 Tool Can Help You Get Laundry Done 25% Faster
Integrative Health

Is Your Metabolism Healthy? 3 Blood Tests You Should Ask For To Find Out

Jason Wachob
Is Your Metabolism Healthy? 3 Blood Tests You Should Ask For To Find Out
Healthy Weight

This "Lazy" Version Of Keto May Be Easier—But Does It Have Any Perks?

Korin Miller
This "Lazy" Version Of Keto May Be Easier—But Does It Have Any Perks?
Love

Why Everyone's Talking About Love Languages These Days & How To Find Yours

Julie Nguyen
Why Everyone's Talking About Love Languages These Days & How To Find Yours
Beauty

Whiteheads Aren't What You Think: Here's How To Identify & Treat Them

Alexandra Engler
Whiteheads Aren't What You Think: Here's How To Identify & Treat Them
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/dreaming-about-teeth-falling-out-meaning

Your article and new folder have been saved!