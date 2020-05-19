According to Naiman, any time you have a recurring dream—particularly one that's perceived as negative or frightening—it's a sign of something you're struggling to mentally digest. Taking the time to dig into what this dream brings up for you emotionally, and subsequently trying to work through it, could help.

"When people are having repeated dreams, it's really important to address them," he says. "There's an old saying from the Talmud that says, 'A dream unexamined is like a letter unopened.' So, it's important to open that letter...attend to it, sit with the dream, and associate with it."

The next time you have a teeth dream, you can ask yourself questions such as: What does it feel like? What emotion does it bring up? Does it bring up any memories? In doing so, Naiman says you can help the dream interpret itself: "Often there's a notion locked behind it and when they can interpret the dream, it helps digest it."

If you're really struggling to make sense of the dream and it's bothering you, Naiman says you can also consider talking with a psychologist who is open to discussing dreams and their meanings.

In the meantime, looking closely at the emotions that any and all dreams bring up can help you learn from them—and maybe take a peek into your subconscious, too,