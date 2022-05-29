The good news is, you don’t need a degree to interpret your dreams. In fact, all you need is a notebook and a pen. By jotting down as much detail as you can recall from your dreams in a dream journal the second you wake up, you can start to notice patterns that speak to why or when either a recurring or specific type of dream occurs. This can help you start to highlight things the subconscious mind is trying to alert you of, Sacks says, and maybe even help to highlight areas in your life that need improvement.