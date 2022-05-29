Virtually everyone succumbs to a dream-like state when they transition from wake to sleep (though only a small percentage of Americans remember their dreams come morning). And as magical as they may feel, we now know that dreams are equal parts psychological and neurological, developing in response to heightened activity in the outer layer of the brain, called the cortex.

According to psychologist and Hope for Depression Research Foundation media advisor Michele Goldman, Psy.D, the cortex deals with thought processing and higher-order functioning. When we sleep, Goldman says, the cortex “creates a conscious-like experience,” that often contains people, places, or things from our real life that we are familiar with. These experiences can translate to images, thoughts, emotions, and even sensations.

As for when dreaming occurs during the four sleep stages, Goldman tells mbg that dreams primarily pop up during the rapid eye movement phase—aka REM sleep. “This is a stage of sleep in which our brain activity resembles an awake brain, which can explain why REM dreams are vivid and story-like,” Goldman explains.

When the prefrontal cortex—which is responsible for decision making, attention, and cognitive flexibility—is activated during REM sleep, lucid dreaming, when a person can have influence over their dreams, can occur. However, Goldman tells mbg this type of dreaming is rare. According to a recent survey, the Sleep Foundation found that only 55% of adults will have experienced one lucid dream in their lifetime.

Some dreams do occur when we are in lighter stages of sleep, Goldman adds. This can lead to us being consciously aware that we're dreaming, but unable to wake up.