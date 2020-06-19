I had a flash years back while drifting off to sleep. I saw my uncle at his cottage on the top of a ladder fixing something. He fell down and died instantly. It came like an instant movie with no emotion. The next day the image was there clearly, and I started to wonder if I should say anything. I decided against it since it would create fear. It was quick and wasn't preventable. A month later I got a call from my mom to tell me my second cousin had died. He was at his cottage on a ladder and fell. He had a stroke and died instantly. His cottage is next door to my uncle's. They are of similar age and height. I was right but not 100%. Why was I shown this? The only thing it did was prepare me to support anyone who needed it.

When our intuition grows, we're often shown a slice of life about illness, accidents, people being fired or divorced or cheating. Why are we privy to this information? Are we supposed to intervene? Did we cause it by seeing it? No: We are a witness and have a choice about how to act. As you trust your intuition, you will see things that are not pleasant because that's real life. People get sick, people cheat, accidents happen, we get extreme weather, trains go off the rails, etc. You will also intuit good things. It's not selective.