Catharine Allan is a Clairvoyant, Medium, Astrologer and author of A Little Bit of Intuition. She teaches people to develop their intuitive skills and beyond, offering online tarot classes, astrology, and has an active YouTube presence. Catharine also has a podcast every Monday at 8pm called The River Rain Show. She loves to sing and perform, and has trained in haute couture and interior design. She lives in Montreal, Canada.