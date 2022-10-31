Why You Need Extra Spiritual Protection On Halloween & How To Get It

The best and simplest way to know you are protected spiritually before you trust what comes through to you (flashes, dreams, visions, voices) is to visualize yourself surrounded by light.

You can see a soft white or gold bubble around you. You might see sunshine beaming around you. You need to be able to see or feel it around you—front, back, above, and below. If you have a hard time seeing it fully (a cloudy area, missing spots, or dark areas), then you're not fully protected and need to be cautious about what is communicated.

So if you envision the light around you and can't see it fully, what do you do next? You can try to visualize the energy or color you do see and identify it. Next, you can imagine little holes being poked through that energy and bright light streaming through it. You can see a giant sword cutting away the other energy and letting the light flood in. Or you can see a cosmic vacuum suction all the cloudy or dark areas away until it feels clean.

Most people feel a huge sense of relief and peace when they can see the light around them fully.