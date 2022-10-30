The One Supplement To Lean On If You've Been Eating Too Much Sugar Lately
Spooky season is almost over, and that means there are likely some folks out there regretting overindulging in Halloween candy. Nothing wrong with trick-or-treating yourself by any means–but the reality is, straight sugar (and particularly the refined, processed varieties) can seriously aggravate the balance in your gut.
As we've shared on mbg before, it's thought that bad bacteria and yeast in our guts love processed foods and sugar. And if they get enough of it, they can start to overtake the healthy bacteria in our gut microbiome. Our gut microbial ecosystem is a delicate balancing act.
While yeast thrives on sugar1, the healthy probiotic genus Bifidobacteria love dietary fiber, particularly the prebiotic variety. For those who have sugar cravings after eating candy, gut imbalance might be kick-starting a cycle that can be hard to stop.
How probiotic+ can help get your gut back on track post-Halloween:
If you're in the camp who ate too much Halloween candy, the good news is taking a GI-focused probiotic as part of your daily health regimen can go a long way in supporting your gut health.*
And in terms of choosing a high-quality probiotic supplement with research-backed strains, allow us to introduce mbg's probiotic+. The unique formula features a special combination of four clinically researched strains, which help ease bloating, aid digestion, and holistically support your gut microbiome.*
The four strains are B. lactis Bi-07, B420, HN019, and L. acidophilus NCFM, which come together to make a one-of-a-kind probiotic designed with your gut top of mind. Research shows these strains support gut health and maintain key, daily functions of the digestive system.* They can also encourage healthy weight through reductions in caloric intake, and support a steady frequency of bowel movements.*
It's no wonder registered dietitian Maggie Michalczyk, R.D.N. tells mbg she finally had luck getting rid of her bloating, thanks to probiotic+: "Recently I have had suboptimal digestion and frustrating bloat out of the blue. I've tried many different probiotic supplements with no success. After starting mindbodygreen’s probiotic+, my personal gut needs have been addressed head on, and I feel like my digestion is getting back to where it was before,"* she says.
The takeaway.
Our gut health can be easily tricked by treats, but with some gut-health staples and a consistent probiotic regimen, you can kiss the Halloween bloat goodbye, and say hello to a happy tummy.*
