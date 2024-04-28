Advertisement
This Whey Protein Powder Is Helping Be Gain Muscle (After Everything Else Failed)*
I can confidently say that I’ve found my new favorite protein powder (take it from someone who has tried quite a few!). This is partly because I’m on a weight-gaining journey—I’m actively trying to build muscle—so I’m super picky about what I consume daily.
It’s also because I know how important it is to get enough protein in a day. Allow me to explain.
Simply put, protein is essential for building and maintaining muscle. And the amino acids from protein also play a role in hormone, immune, and cellular health.*
There’s a small problem, however. For most people (myself included), it can feel seemingly impossible to reach your ideal protein intake.
Figuring out my protein needs for gaining muscle
And for most women, the minimum amount of protein they need a day for optimal health is around 100 grams. However individual protein needs vary based on factors like age, weight, dietary preferences, and overall activity level, so you may need even more.
I did the math for myself and found my goal daily protein intake to be 150 grams (here’s the equation to calculate your protein needs).
Even more, busy lifestyles can lead to convenience-based food choices that are often higher-carb and lower in protein. And there are only so many protein bars I can eat in a day.
Quick facts about me
- Age: 26
- Height: 5’7”
- Current weight: 135 pounds
- Goal weight: 145 lbs
- Fitness goal: Gain lean muscle mass
- Occupation: Editorial Operations Manager
- Activity level: Exercise 4-5 days a week (3-4 weight lifting days and stair master 1 day a week)
Don’t fret, though. I found an option that was super easy to incorporate into my daily routine to ensure I meet my protein needs without sacrificing quality. Enter: grass-fed whey protein isolate+.
I’m leaning on mindbodygreen’s grass-fed whey protein isolate+ to help me reach my goals
As I’ve mentioned, I’m aiming to gain healthy weight. However, my hectic schedule makes it challenging to reach my goal of 150 grams a day.
I was already a big fan of mindbodygreen’s line of supplements, so it felt like icing on the cake when I found out we were coming out with a clean protein powder.
grass-fed whey protein isolate+ isn’t just about convenience; it’s about quality. It’s carefully formulated to provide:
- 25 grams of clean grass-fed whey protein
- 2.5 grams of leucine (this is absolutely vital for stimulating muscle protein synthesis)
- 18 naturally-occurring amino acids (including all 9 essential and the branch-chain amino acids
It also leaves out absolutely everything you don’t want in your supplements:
- Fillers
- Hormones
- Antibiotics
- Pesticides
- Solvents
- Artificial flavors and sweeteners
- Flavoring chemicals
- Stevia
- Sugar alcohols
- Dyes
And the best part? It’s easy to digest. I’m not necessarily lactose intolerant, however, me and dairy don’t always get along. grass-fed whey protein isolate+ is lower in lactose than whey concentrate powders and has no casein, which makes it easier on my stomach compared to other whey powders I’ve taken.*
It even tastes like dessert
I started taking the vanilla option a little over two months ago, and now it’s a normal part of my diet.
I’d be doing you a disservice if I didn't rave about the flavor: Think vanilla ice cream with a dash of cinnamon. but healthy.
It’s not too sweet, and it doesn’t have the artificial taste that many protein powders have.
Bonus: It also mixes well. Because of the clean formula, you won't detect any grittiness or unpleasant aftertaste in your smoothie.
Just mixing it with water also yields the ideal shake for a smooth protein boost, which is perfect for those particularly busy days. I often drink this as dessert most nights.
Improvements I’ve noticed these last few months
Since incorporating mindbodygreen’s grass-fed whey protein isolate+ into my routine, I simply feel cleaner.
What do I mean by that, you may ask? Well, it’s made with only six ingredients (yes, six): Whey protein isolate, pink Himalayan salt, organic vanilla extract, organic cinnamon bark powder, organic monk fruit extract, and organic bamboo extract.
Because of this streamlined formula, I feel less bloated after adding it to my favorite smoothie recipe or snack.
It’s also helped me build muscle, which I’ve struggled with for years since starting my weight-gaining journey.* By taking it constantly and regularly lifting weights, I’ve not only noticed significant gains in my strength and muscle definition (hello strong girl summer!), but I also feel as if I have so much more energy throughout the day.*
I’m able to wake up at 5 a.m. sharp and have a productive day without feeling weighed down from my protein smoothie the night before.
Overall, its clean ingredients and high-quality formulation mean that it delivers on its promise without any added B.S., and I can attest to that!
The takeaway
Gaining muscle has been no easy feat. However, grass-fed whey protein isolate+ has made it significantly easier since consuming it regularly. I truly feel stronger, more energized, and empowered (not intimidated) to reach my protein goals. I always look forward to my nightly shake—it truly tastes like a treat. Next up: trying the chocolate flavor.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
This Type Of Fat Is Vital For Women's Health — Are You Getting Enough?
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
New Study Confirms The 3 Habits That Age Your Brain Faster
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
This Type Of Fat Is Vital For Women's Health — Are You Getting Enough?
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
New Study Confirms The 3 Habits That Age Your Brain Faster
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN