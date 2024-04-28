Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

This Whey Protein Powder Is Helping Be Gain Muscle (After Everything Else Failed)*

India Edwards
Author:
India Edwards
April 28, 2024
India Edwards
mbg Updates Editor
By India Edwards
mbg Updates Editor
India Edwards is the updates editor at mindbodygreen. She earned her B.A. in writing and English from The University of Texas at Arlington and her Master's degree in Journalism from New York University.
Image by mbg creative / mbg creative
April 28, 2024

I can confidently say that I’ve found my new favorite protein powder (take it from someone who has tried quite a few!). This is partly because I’m on a weight-gaining journey—I’m actively trying to build muscle—so I’m super picky about what I consume daily.

It’s also because I know how important it is to get enough protein in a day. Allow me to explain.

Simply put, protein is essential for building and maintaining muscle. And the amino acids from protein also play a role in hormone, immune, and cellular health.*

There’s a small problem, however. For most people (myself included), it can feel seemingly impossible to reach your ideal protein intake. 

Figuring out my protein needs for gaining muscle

And for most women, the minimum amount of protein they need a day for optimal health is around 100 grams. However individual protein needs vary based on factors like age, weight, dietary preferences, and overall activity level, so you may need even more.

I did the math for myself and found my goal daily protein intake to be 150 grams (here’s the equation to calculate your protein needs).

Even more, busy lifestyles can lead to convenience-based food choices that are often higher-carb and lower in protein. And there are only so many protein bars I can eat in a day. 

Quick facts about me

  • Age: 26
  • Height: 5’7”
  • Current weight: 135 pounds
  • Goal weight: 145 lbs
  • Fitness goal: Gain lean muscle mass
  • Occupation: Editorial Operations Manager
  • Activity level: Exercise 4-5 days a week (3-4 weight lifting days and stair master 1 day a week)

Don’t fret, though. I found an option that was super easy to incorporate into my daily routine to ensure I meet my protein needs without sacrificing quality. Enter: grass-fed whey protein isolate+.

I’m leaning on mindbodygreen’s grass-fed whey protein isolate+ to help me reach my goals

As I’ve mentioned, I’m aiming to gain healthy weight. However, my hectic schedule makes it challenging to reach my goal of 150 grams a day.

I was already a big fan of mindbodygreen’s line of supplements, so it felt like icing on the cake when I found out we were coming out with a clean protein powder. 

grass-fed whey protein isolate+ isn’t just about convenience; it’s about quality. It’s carefully formulated to provide:

  • 25 grams of clean grass-fed whey protein 
  • 2.5 grams of leucine (this is absolutely vital for stimulating muscle protein synthesis)
  • 18 naturally-occurring amino acids (including all 9 essential and the branch-chain amino acids 

It also leaves out absolutely everything you don’t want in your supplements:  

  • Fillers 
  • Hormones
  • Antibiotics
  • Pesticides
  • Solvents
  • Artificial flavors and sweeteners
  • Flavoring chemicals
  • Stevia
  • Sugar alcohols
  • Dyes

And the best part? It’s easy to digest. I’m not necessarily lactose intolerant, however, me and dairy don’t always get along. grass-fed whey protein isolate+ is lower in lactose than whey concentrate powders and has no casein, which makes it easier on my stomach compared to other whey powders I’ve taken.*

It even tastes like dessert

I started taking the vanilla option a little over two months ago, and now it’s a normal part of my diet. 

I’d be doing you a disservice if I didn't rave about the flavor: Think vanilla ice cream with a dash of cinnamon. but healthy.

It’s not too sweet, and it doesn’t have the artificial taste that many protein powders have. 

Bonus: It also mixes well. Because of the clean formula, you won't detect any grittiness or unpleasant aftertaste in your smoothie.

Just mixing it with water also yields the ideal shake for a smooth protein boost, which is perfect for those particularly busy days. I often drink this as dessert most nights.

Improvements I’ve noticed these last few months

Since incorporating mindbodygreen’s grass-fed whey protein isolate+ into my routine, I simply feel cleaner.

What do I mean by that, you may ask? Well, it’s made with only six ingredients (yes, six): Whey protein isolate, pink Himalayan salt, organic vanilla extract, organic cinnamon bark powder, organic monk fruit extract, and organic bamboo extract. 

Because of this streamlined formula, I feel less bloated after adding it to my favorite smoothie recipe or snack.

It’s also helped me build muscle, which I’ve struggled with for years since starting my weight-gaining journey.* By taking it constantly and regularly lifting weights, I’ve not only noticed significant gains in my strength and muscle definition (hello strong girl summer!), but I also feel as if I have so much more energy throughout the day.*

I’m able to wake up at 5 a.m. sharp and have a productive day without feeling weighed down from my protein smoothie the night before. 

Overall, its clean ingredients and high-quality formulation mean that it delivers on its promise without any added B.S., and I can attest to that!

The takeaway

Gaining muscle has been no easy feat. However, grass-fed whey protein isolate+ has made it significantly easier since consuming it regularly. I truly feel stronger, more energized, and empowered (not intimidated) to reach my protein goals. I always look forward to my nightly shake—it truly tastes like a treat. Next up: trying the chocolate flavor.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

I'm a Stanford-Trained MD: 3 Underrated Metabolism-Boosting Tips
Integrative Health

I'm a Stanford-Trained MD: 3 Underrated Metabolism-Boosting Tips

Jason Wachob

80% Of Osteoporosis Cases Affect Women — Here's One Way To Prevent It
Integrative Health

80% Of Osteoporosis Cases Affect Women — Here's One Way To Prevent It

Hannah Frye

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good) — So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good) — So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

This Type Of Fat Is Vital For Women's Health — Are You Getting Enough?
Women's Health

This Type Of Fat Is Vital For Women's Health — Are You Getting Enough?

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Eating For Mental Health? A New Study Deems *This* Diet Worthwhile
Integrative Health

Eating For Mental Health? A New Study Deems *This* Diet Worthwhile

Hannah Frye

How Much Protein Should You Actually Be Getting & Is All Protein Created Equal?
Integrative Health

How Much Protein Should You Actually Be Getting & Is All Protein Created Equal?

Stephanie Eckelkamp

New Study Confirms The 3 Habits That Age Your Brain Faster
Integrative Health

New Study Confirms The 3 Habits That Age Your Brain Faster

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

What Blood Tests You Should Ask For Based On Your Family History
Integrative Health

What Blood Tests You Should Ask For Based On Your Family History

Stephanie Eckelkamp

I'm a Stanford-Trained MD: 3 Underrated Metabolism-Boosting Tips
Integrative Health

I'm a Stanford-Trained MD: 3 Underrated Metabolism-Boosting Tips

Jason Wachob

80% Of Osteoporosis Cases Affect Women — Here's One Way To Prevent It
Integrative Health

80% Of Osteoporosis Cases Affect Women — Here's One Way To Prevent It

Hannah Frye

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good) — So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good) — So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

This Type Of Fat Is Vital For Women's Health — Are You Getting Enough?
Women's Health

This Type Of Fat Is Vital For Women's Health — Are You Getting Enough?

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Eating For Mental Health? A New Study Deems *This* Diet Worthwhile
Integrative Health

Eating For Mental Health? A New Study Deems *This* Diet Worthwhile

Hannah Frye

How Much Protein Should You Actually Be Getting & Is All Protein Created Equal?
Integrative Health

How Much Protein Should You Actually Be Getting & Is All Protein Created Equal?

Stephanie Eckelkamp

New Study Confirms The 3 Habits That Age Your Brain Faster
Integrative Health

New Study Confirms The 3 Habits That Age Your Brain Faster

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

What Blood Tests You Should Ask For Based On Your Family History
Integrative Health

What Blood Tests You Should Ask For Based On Your Family History

Stephanie Eckelkamp

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.