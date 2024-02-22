Advertisement
These Higher-Protein Cookies Are Healthy Enough To Eat For Breakfast
As an R.D., I know that when hunger hits between meals, protein-rich snacks can be a savior.
Unfortunately, many common snacks are loaded with refined carbs and sugars that leave you hungry and reaching for more. Instead, try opting for higher-protein versions of your favorite treats—like these Oat Cookie Clusters.
Packed with protein, fiber, and healthy fats, these "cookies" make for a nutrient-dense snack (or even breakfast!) that can keep you full and satisfied for longer. They are made with just four pantry staples: bananas, peanut butter, rolled oats, and mindbodygreen’s grass-fed whey protein isolate + in chocolate. The best part? They're freezer-friendly and easy to customize with the toppings of your choice.
Let's break down the ingredients: First, protein powder offers a convenient way to meet my daily protein needs and take in all the health benefits this essential nutrient offers. Aside from supporting our strength, protein also promotes satiety1 and helps stabilize blood sugar2.*
Each serving of mindbodygreen’s grass-fed whey protein isolate + in chocolate boasts 25 grams of protein (including 2.5 grams of the amino acid leucine) that's been thoughtfully sourced to support muscle health.*
I appreciate that the high-quality bioavailable protein from grass-fed cows does not include fillers, artificial sweeteners, or other unnecessary additives. Its delicious flavor (from organic cinnamon bark powder and organic cocoa) also elevates the taste of these crave-able cookie clusters.
Add in peanut butter, oats, and bananas for healthy fats, fiber, vitamins and minerals, and you have a ready-made treat that can serve as an on-the-go breakfast, post-workout recovery, or snack to curb midday hunger pangs.
Oat Cookie Clusters
Makes about 20 small cookie clusters
Ingredients:
- 2 ripe bananas
- 1/3 cup peanut butter
- 2 cups rolled oats
- 2 scoops (1 serving) mindbodygreen grass-fed whey protein isolate + in chocolate
- Optional toppings: chopped walnuts, unsweetened coconut flakes, chocolate chips
Method:
- Preheat oven to 325°F and line a baking tray with parchment paper.
- In a large mixing bowl, mash the bananas until smooth. Then, add peanut butter (or another nut or seed butter of your choice), rolled oats, and protein powder. Stir well using a spatula until all ingredients are combined thoroughly.
- Using a medium-sized ice cream scoop, scoop the batter onto the baking tray at least 2 inches apart.
- Flatten the clusters down slightly with the back of the ice cream scoop.
- Sprinkle over your choice of toppings on each cookie if desired.
- Bake the cookie clusters for at least 10-12 minutes or until set and the base is golden brown. You can move the cookies onto a wire rack to further set and cool down before enjoying.
- Store in an airtight container at room temperature for about 4-5 days, in the fridge for 1 week, or freezer for up to 3 months.
