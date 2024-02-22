These Higher-Protein Cookies Are Healthy Enough To Eat For Breakfast

Packed with protein, fiber, and healthy fats, these "cookies" make for a nutrient-dense snack (or even breakfast!) that can keep you full and satisfied for longer. They are made with just four pantry staples: bananas, peanut butter, rolled oats, and mindbodygreen’s grass-fed whey protein isolate + in chocolate. The best part? They're freezer-friendly and easy to customize with the toppings of your choice.