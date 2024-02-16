While whey protein may have a reputation among some for being “hard on the stomach”, it’s actually an easily digestible protein source.* If you think that lactose is part of the problem, consider trying a whey isolate protein. Whey isolate is a concentrated source of whey protein, made by removing some of the fat and carbs. The end result is a whey protein that’s 90 to 95% protein and less than 1% lactose2 .