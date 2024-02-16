Advertisement
How To Pick A Protein Powder That Won’t Upset Your Stomach
Over my years as a dietitian, I’ve seen a lot of folks include a protein powder in their daily routine, and they do give it a go for a while. But I frequently hear people cite feelings of bloating and gassiness as reasons for not sticking with these supplements, which is disappointing.
That’s because protein powders are a convenient way to enhance your daily protein intake—often offering 20-25 grams of protein each serving. And there’s lots of research showing that they can help with everything from muscle protein synthesis, to fat loss and satiety as well as maintaining healthy blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure levels.*
However, it’s typically not the protein part of these supplements that doesn’t sit easy—it’s the other components of the formula. So it is possible to find a protein supplement that you mesh well with if you know what to avoid and look for on the label.
Common reasons why protein powders may leave you feeling bloated & gassy
If you’ve experienced bloating or gas after consuming a protein powder, it may be due to one of these three culprits.
- Sugar alcohols: Sugar alcohols are a low-calorie sweetener that’s added to a lot of “sugar-free” protein powders (along with stevia). Sorbitol, mannitol, erythritol, maltitol, and xylitol are all common sugar alcohols. The thing is, they’re known to contribute to some digestive upset—especially when consumed in high amounts.
- Lactose: Lactose is a sugar found in dairy products, including whey and casein proteins. While you can likely tolerate some lactose if you have a lactose intolerance (which is pretty common), consuming too much of this sugar can lead to abdominal discomfort and gas.
- Thickening agents: These ingredients are typically added to improve the texture of food or supplements, but they may cause bloating and gas in some people. Xanthan gum1 is a common one used in protein powders.
Tips for finding a better protein powder
Now that you’re familiar with some protein powder ingredients to avoid, here’s what you should look for.
Try whey isolate
While whey protein may have a reputation among some for being “hard on the stomach”, it’s actually an easily digestible protein source.* If you think that lactose is part of the problem, consider trying a whey isolate protein. Whey isolate is a concentrated source of whey protein, made by removing some of the fat and carbs. The end result is a whey protein that’s 90 to 95% protein and less than 1% lactose2.
Whey concentrate supplements undergo less filtration and have less protein per serving and more carbohydrates (including lactose).
Find a clean formula
Many protein powders have fillers, artificial flavors and sweeteners, flavoring chemicals, stevia, sugar alcohols, dyes, and other dicey ingredients. We just went over how some of these ingredients on their own are linked to gas and bloating, so throw them all in one supplement and it’s a lot for anyone to handle.
Instead, opt for a more simplified ingredient list. mindbodygreen’s grass-fed whey protein isolate+ only includes delicious additions like organic vanilla, pink Himalayan salt, organic monk fruit, and organic cinnamon for flavoring. Not to mention the 25 grams of pure, grass-fed whey protein (with no casein and less lactose compared to concentrate).* It’s truly a clean, easy-to-digest formula.*
I also personally used this supplement to help increase my daily protein intake from 60 to 100 grams a day.
If animal proteins aren’t your thing try a plant-based protein powder
At mindbodygreen, we’re fans of a whey protein powder because of the decades of research showing it continues to be a potent stimulator3 of muscle protein synthesis (while providing a slew of metabolic benefits).*
But we understand that consuming animal proteins doesn’t always align with people’s dietary preferences. Research still shows that plant protein powders help build muscle and promote metabolic health4 just as well as animal-based powders can (when consumed in larger amounts5).*
The one thing that could be lacking though is leucine. Leucine is a key essential amino acid for triggering muscle protein synthesis, and plants just naturally contain less leucine6 than animals.
So when you’re picking out a vegan protein, look for one that has at least 2.5 grams of leucine per serving. (If it doesn't, pick up a separate leucine or branched-chain amino acid supplement). It’s not required for supplements to specify the amino acid breakdown, but it’s a good sign if they do.
Vegan protein powders can be made from one or a blend of plants (like soy, rice, or lentil). You may have to play around with which types bode the best for you. And you also want to make sure it has a clean label—many still have cluttered ingredient lists.
The takeaway
Protein powder is a smart daily addition to most people’s diets—but it’s also one that people may have had not-so-good experiences previously. It is possible to find one that your taste buds and your digestive tract agree with.
And the best place to start is with a low-lactose (or lactose-free) protein source with a clean label.
