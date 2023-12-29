Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Functional Food

Protein Powder Always Upset Your Stomach? Try Switching To This Form

Emma Loewe
Author:
Emma Loewe
December 29, 2023
Emma Loewe
mbg Sustainability + Health Director
By Emma Loewe
mbg Sustainability + Health Director
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us."
Plastic spoon in protein powder
Image by vovashevchuk / iStock
December 29, 2023

If you're someone who is diligent about meeting your daily protein needs, chances are you've heard of whey protein powder. Made from milk liquids, whey is a complete protein that contains all the critical amino acids your body needs to build and maintain muscle. This makes it a popular supplement for active people looking to work more protein (and its many whole-body health benefits) into their lives.*

This form of protein powder does come with a potentially uncomfortable downside, though: Its lactose content can upset some people's stomachs. However, there is a way to reap the rewards of whey protein without a rumbling tummy. Enter: whey isolate.

Why whey isolate can be easier on sensitive stomachs

There are two main kinds of whey protein: whey isolate and whey concentrate. They are both forms of complete, bioavailable protein, but they're made using a slightly different process. The concentrate form is made by stripping liquid whey of some fats and carbs. The finished product still retains fats and carbs, including lactose, and it's made up of around 70 to 80% protein1.

Whey isolate is, as the name suggests, a more isolated form of protein. It's further filtered to remove more fats and carbs, leading to a protein powder that is 90 to 95% protein and less than 1% lactose2.

This means that whey protein isolate tends to be easier to digest. It's better tolerated by those with sensitive stomachs than concentrate—which can cause gas, bloating, and gastrointestinal issues due to its slightly higher lactose content. Since it's higher in complete protein, whey isolate is also considered a more premium product.

A new way to get your whey fix

For these reasons, when mindbodygreen developed our first protein powder, we knew it had to feature whey isolate.

grass-fed whey protein isolate+

The cleanest protein your body craves

Our new grass-fed whey protein isolate+ is lower in lactose (compared to whey concentrate) for sensitive stomachs and made without fillers, artificial flavors, or artificial sweeteners. It's also contains no added hormones, antibiotics, and pesticides, and comes from grass-fed cows raised in Ireland and the Netherlands.

This is a clean, pure protein powder that makes it easy to support lean muscle mass and hit your daily protein needs.* Each serving packs 25 grams of bioavailable whey protein and 2.5 grams of the amino acid leucine—the amount needed to activate the mTOR pathway3, which controls muscle protein synthesis, or the creation of new muscle.* Available in chocolate and vanilla, each variety tastes great, too—flavored with organic vanilla or cocoa, pink Himalayan salt, organic monk fruit, and organic cinnamon.

Hitting your daily protein needs (over 100 grams for most people), is an investment in energy and strength in the short-term, and healthy, comfortable aging in the long run.* And with grass-fed whey protein isolate+, it's a whole lot easier (and more delicious) to do.

The takeaway

Whey isolate contains less lactose than whey concentrate, making it better for those with sensitive stomachs. It's what you'll find in grass-fed whey protein isolate+, mindbodygreen's new, clean protein that supports building lean muscle mass and hitting daily goals in a delicious and highly digestible way.*

grass-fed whey protein isolate+

The cleanest protein your body craves

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist & This Is My Favorite Mood-Boosting Breakfast
Functional Food

I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist & This Is My Favorite Mood-Boosting Breakfast

Hannah Frye

Edible Cookie Dough With 30 Grams Of Protein? Not Too Good To Be True!
Recipes

Edible Cookie Dough With 30 Grams Of Protein? Not Too Good To Be True!

Jamie Schneider

Protein Can Support Muscle Growth & Fat Loss — But Only If It Has This
Functional Food

Protein Can Support Muscle Growth & Fat Loss — But Only If It Has This

Emma Loewe

4 Side Effects Of Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach — And What To Do Instead
Functional Food

4 Side Effects Of Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach — And What To Do Instead

Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.

7 Nutrition Lessons From 2023 That Will Change The Way You Eat
Functional Food

7 Nutrition Lessons From 2023 That Will Change The Way You Eat

Emma Loewe

This Unlikely Source Of Protein Can Help You Reach Your Daily Goal
Functional Food

This Unlikely Source Of Protein Can Help You Reach Your Daily Goal

Sarah Regan

I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist & This Is My Favorite Mood-Boosting Breakfast
Functional Food

I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist & This Is My Favorite Mood-Boosting Breakfast

Hannah Frye

Edible Cookie Dough With 30 Grams Of Protein? Not Too Good To Be True!
Recipes

Edible Cookie Dough With 30 Grams Of Protein? Not Too Good To Be True!

Jamie Schneider

Protein Can Support Muscle Growth & Fat Loss — But Only If It Has This
Functional Food

Protein Can Support Muscle Growth & Fat Loss — But Only If It Has This

Emma Loewe

4 Side Effects Of Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach — And What To Do Instead
Functional Food

4 Side Effects Of Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach — And What To Do Instead

Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.

7 Nutrition Lessons From 2023 That Will Change The Way You Eat
Functional Food

7 Nutrition Lessons From 2023 That Will Change The Way You Eat

Emma Loewe

This Unlikely Source Of Protein Can Help You Reach Your Daily Goal
Functional Food

This Unlikely Source Of Protein Can Help You Reach Your Daily Goal

Sarah Regan

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Fermentation: Types Health Benefits & 4 Foods To TryApple Cider Vinegar: Benefits The Mother Safety & Use10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationSea Vegetables: Benefits Varieties How To Eat & MoreBovine Collagen: Benefits & The Importance Of Grass-Fed
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.