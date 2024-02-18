Protein powders: some people love them while others have been burned by them. What group you fall into really comes down to the type of protein and the overall quality of the formulation. But it’s hard to decipher from the seemingly thousands of options out there, which one is the best. And unfortunately, not very many are crafted with care for optimal taste, texture, and health benefits. (This is the main reason we formulated our own: grass-fed whey protein isolate+.)