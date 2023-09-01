Spices and roots are one of the easiest ways to elevate your smoothies. Still, it’ll take some experimenting to figure out which spices you prefer with which fruit.

If you’re someone who always puts hot sauce on your dishes, consider adding cayenne to your blend. I’m personally a fan of putting this spice in blends with fruits like mango, pineapple, and cherries.

Other fruit bases with berries and bananas will blend better with cinnamon—especially if you have an element of chocolate or vanilla in your cup.

When working with greens and tart fruits like pineapple, try adding a thumb of ginger or turmeric. Be careful to only add a small bit at first, as roots tend to carry a heavy flavor than spices, and you don’t want the bold ingredient to completely take over.

For an apple base, consider topping it off with pumpkin pie spice or nutmeg—the perfect fall seasonal beverage.

You can also utilize different natural butters to make the consistency and flavor more rich. Examples include coconut butter, peanut butter, almond butter, and so on. You can also drizzle these on top of your smoothie for an extra burst of flavor (and plant-based protein).