“Plant-based sources generally have more fiber and a higher micronutrient profile,” says registered dietitian Daniel Preiato, RDN, CSCS. “They contain vitamins and minerals that meat doesn't have as much of.”

In fact, a study comparing over 3,000 foods1 found that plant-based foods were the most antioxidant-rich, far outpacing meat, eggs, and fish. Antioxidants2 are compounds that slow down or prevent cellular damage caused by free radicals. By consuming more antioxidants, you can keep your body strong and healthy, while simultaneously fighting the effects of aging.

Plant-based foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains also provide key nutrients like fiber, which can help regulate your blood sugar levels3 and keep you full.

When you eat one cup (or 225 grams) of cooked spinach4 , for example, you’re not only getting in six grams of protein, but also 60.6 milligrams of vitamin C, 134 milligrams of calcium, and 1600 milligrams of fiber—all essential nutrients for your body’s well-being that are lacking in meat products.