I love this soup because it balances earthy sweet potatoes with luscious coconut milk and immune-supporting turmeric and ginger. It's comfort food, but especially nutrient-dense and healthful.

This soup utilizes some pantry staples, but if you don’t have sweet potatoes you can certainly swap in cauliflower or carrots. You can also build depth of flavor by roasting the vegetables before pureeing them with liquid. You can create that creamy, rich texture without any dairy by adding a shot of good olive oil at the end of the blending process.

This recipe makes a lot, so feel free to heat it up for a few days. You can also freeze it by cooling it down then filling to-go bags and laying them flat in your freezer. They defrost much quicker that way and take up less space.