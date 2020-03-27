Craving Comfort Food? This Creamy Vegan Sweet Potato Soup Is Hearty & Healthy
I love this soup because it balances earthy sweet potatoes with luscious coconut milk and immune-supporting turmeric and ginger. It's comfort food, but especially nutrient-dense and healthful.
This soup utilizes some pantry staples, but if you don’t have sweet potatoes you can certainly swap in cauliflower or carrots. You can also build depth of flavor by roasting the vegetables before pureeing them with liquid. You can create that creamy, rich texture without any dairy by adding a shot of good olive oil at the end of the blending process.
This recipe makes a lot, so feel free to heat it up for a few days. You can also freeze it by cooling it down then filling to-go bags and laying them flat in your freezer. They defrost much quicker that way and take up less space.
Creamy Vegan Sweet Potato Soup
Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 3 super large or 5 average-sized sweet potatoes
- 2- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp ginger powder
- 1 tbsp turmeric powder
- Salt
- 1 shallot, quartered
- 4 cups of vegan broth or water
- 2 cans of coconut milk
Method:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit
- Line a baking sheet with parchment
- Cut the sweet potatoes into even pieces, about 2 inches
- Toss the sweet potatoes with olive oil, a big pinch of salt, ginger and turmeric powder
- Spread them out on the baking sheet, giving them space in an even layer
- Roast for 20 to 25 minutes til the edges start to brown
- Remove from oven
- Then, in a dutch oven, heat 1 tablespoon to coat the bottom of the pot and add shallot and sweet potatoes
- Add the broth and the coconut milk
- Bring up to a simmer for about 20 minutes, til sweet potatoes easily mush between your fingers
- Working in batches, blend, then add a 1 to 2 tbsp of olive oil with the blender on for a creamy, silky texture
For gluten-free everything croutons:
- Stale bread
- Olive oil
- Everything seasoning
To make the croutons:
- In a bowl, combine bread, ripped into even pieces with a 2 tbsp of olive oil and coat the bread
- Sprinkle in everything seasoning to coat
- Spread bread out on a baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until crunchy
