Alison Cayne is the founder and CEO of Haven’s Kitchen, an NYC-based recreational cooking school, café, and event space known for creating the first line of refrigerated, globally-inspired fresh sauces. She earned her Bachelor's degree in History fromDuke University and her Master’s degree in Food Studies from New York University. Both Alison and Haven’s Kitchen have been featured in Bon Appetit, Elle, Food & Wine, Vogue, The New York Times and Rachael Ray Every Day. Alison is also the author of the critically-praised cookbook, Haven’s Kitchen Cooking School, the host of "In the Sauce," a podcast about building consumer brands on Heritage Radio Network, an adjunct professor of Food Studies at NYU, as well as a guest lecturer at the Institute of Culinary Education.