Colder Weather Calls For Heartier Meals, Like This Root Veggie Soup
Weather turning colder means our favorite salad lunch preps may be less appealing—we catch ourselves craving something warm and comforting instead. And that's where a perfect vegetable soup is the perfect solution: still a healthy option, but with that comfort food feeling we're after.
This particular soup recipe is from sisters Julie Albert and Lisa Gnat, who recently collaborated on their second cookbook The Bite Me Balance Cookbook. The book, and their brand, aims to help you ditch restrictive diets in favor of balanced cooking with occasional treats. A soup like this one is a perfect dish for balanced eating, as it's warm and comforting while also providing a good does of healthy fall root veggies.
"Quick and easy to pull together (the prep time is 10 minutes)," they write, "this robust cold weather soup means more time spent by the fire, where the forecast is always warm and toasty."
We love the mix of root veggies that make up this mix, which totally adds to the fall appeal of the dish. Carrots, parsnips, potatoes, and sweet potatoes all come together in chicken stock—bonus points if you opt to make your own stock (because really, it's just bone broth anyway).
Chunky Root Vegetable Soup
Serves 4-6
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 medium yellow onion, chopped
- ½ cup chopped leeks, white and light green part only
- 2 large carrots (½-inch cubes, peeled)
- 1 ½ cups parsnips (½-inch cubes, peeled)
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tsp chopped fresh thyme
- ½ tsp kosher salt
- ½ tsp freshly ground black pepper
- ⅛ tsp cayenne pepper
- ½ cup dry white wine
- 2 cups Yukon gold potatoes (½-inch cubes, peeled)
- 2 cups sweet potatoes, (½-inch cubes, peeled)
- 6 cups chicken broth
- 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- Crumbled goat cheese, for garnish
- Fresh thyme sprigs, for garnish
Method
- In a large soup pot, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion, leeks, carrots, and parsnips. Cook for 8 minutes, until softened.
- Add the garlic, thyme, salt, pepper, and cayenne pepper. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute.
- Add the white whine and let evaporate over high heat for 2 minutes. Stir in the potatoes, sweet potatoes, and chicken broth.
- Bring soup to a boil, reduce the heat to low, and simmer until the potatoes are softened, about 15 minutes.
- When the soup is finished cooking, remove 3 cups of soup and place in blender. Puree and then stir back into the remaining soup pot with the lemon juice. Garnish each serving with crumbled goat cheese and a sprig of thyme.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.