Weather turning colder means our favorite salad lunch preps may be less appealing—we catch ourselves craving something warm and comforting instead. And that's where a perfect vegetable soup is the perfect solution: still a healthy option, but with that comfort food feeling we're after.

This particular soup recipe is from sisters Julie Albert and Lisa Gnat, who recently collaborated on their second cookbook The Bite Me Balance Cookbook. The book, and their brand, aims to help you ditch restrictive diets in favor of balanced cooking with occasional treats. A soup like this one is a perfect dish for balanced eating, as it's warm and comforting while also providing a good does of healthy fall root veggies.

"Quick and easy to pull together (the prep time is 10 minutes)," they write, "this robust cold weather soup means more time spent by the fire, where the forecast is always warm and toasty."

We love the mix of root veggies that make up this mix, which totally adds to the fall appeal of the dish. Carrots, parsnips, potatoes, and sweet potatoes all come together in chicken stock—bonus points if you opt to make your own stock (because really, it's just bone broth anyway).