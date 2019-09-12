5 Weird Fall Veggies That You're Not Eating But Should Be

I don't like to play favorites, but Jerusalem artichokes just might be my vegetable of choice. Also called sunchokes, they're a type of root vegetable (and they aren't at all related to traditional artichokes). They're a potent source of inulin, a prebiotic fiber that's good for cultivating gut bacteria, but this is also why you need to be a bit careful with them. Because of all that inulin, eating them raw can cause digestive distress, and eating a lot of them in one sitting (especially if you haven't been filling up on that recently) can essentially cause a feeding frenzy in your microbiome, causing you to get a little gassy and bloated. The good news? If you eat them in relatively small quantities, cooked, you're in for one of the most delicious veggie experiences on the planet. Sunchokes are buttery, nutty, and savory—like a normal white potato with its flavor amped up by a thousand. Scrub 'em well and then cook them like you would new potatoes, in soups, roasted, or even in a gratin.