From Pancakes To Pasta: 19 Vegan Comfort Foods To Satisfy All Cravings

Oftentimes we try to fight our food cravings, but registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN encourages us to be curious, not critical of them. If you’re craving comfort foods more than normal these days, it may be stemming from an emotional place, rather than physical hunger.

Whichever the case, it’s important to identify the source of your craving and find a healthy way to satisfy it. These 19 vegan comfort foods may be a good place to start.