These vegan meatballs are packed with fiber, protein, and whole grains to keep you feeling satiated all night long. Each meatball contains 80 calories and provides 5.5 g protein and 1.6 g fiber. Add them to pasta and marinara or enjoy them with a hearty salad for a wholesome, balanced, meatless meal.

Oats (a major ingredient in this recipe) contain beta-glucan, a type of soluble fiber, with cholesterol-lowering properties. When compared to refined grains, whole grains have been shown to lower cholesterol and support heart health. Fiber also supports a healthy gut microbiome and helps you feel fuller, longer.

The tofu adds a healthy source of plant-based protein and naturally contains isoflavones, which have been shown to lower total and LDL ("bad") cholesterol.