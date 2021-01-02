Get Cozy With This Warm Vegan Salad Packed With Winter Roots
There are truly so many different challenges people love to jump into in January, and in recent years one of the popular options has been Vegan-uary. But there's one dish that we don't jump to in the depths of winter, even when trying out the vegan diet: salad.
"In winter, salads can sometimes get overlooked in favor of warmer, cozier dishes" write Henry Firth and Ian Theasby in their new book. Firth and Theasby are the pair behind the BOSH! brand—including four other cookbooks, and their latest, Speedy Bosh!, is focused on quick and easy vegan recipes (we're talking 30 minutes or less).
The simple act of roasting a few of the salad toppings—carrots and parsnip in this recipe—automatically makes the dish that bit more wintery, and the additions of black pepper, cumin seeds, and caraway seeds adds depth and warmth on a whole other level. Fruity flavors and a bit of garlic bread help make a perfectly balanced start to a very vegan new year—whether you're a long-time subscriber or just trying it out for the first time.
Winter Roots Salad
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 5 oz baby carrots
- 5 oz baby parsnips
- 3–4 tbsp olive oil
- 3 garlic cloves
- 1 medium baguette (about 5 oz)
- Salt and black pepper
- 2 red onions
- 2 tsp cumin seeds
- 2 tsp caraway seeds
- 3½ oz kale
- 1 lemon
- Large handful of fresh mint leaves
- Bunch of flat-leaf parsley
- 2 tbsp dried cranberries or raisins
For the dressing:
- ½ lemon
- 3 tbsp dairy-free crème fraîche
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp maple syrup
- Salt and black pepper
Kitchen Utensils:
Preheat oven to 425°F; Large saucepan of salted water over high heat; 2 large roasting pans; Colander; Boiling water
Method
- Start with the root veg: Peel and cut the carrots and parsnips into batons, if necessary. Add to the pan of boiling water and boil for 5 minutes.
- Prepare the croutons: Pour 2 tablespoons of the olive oil into one of the roasting pans. Peel the garlic cloves, crush with the back of a knife, and add them to the pan, mixing them with the oil as you do so. Tear the baguette into croutons and toss them straight into the pan. Coat the bread with the garlic oil. Season with a big pinch of salt and pepper. Slide the pan onto the middle rack of the oven and roast for 15–20 minutes, until crisp.
- Return to the veg: Drain the carrots and parsnips and tip them into the second roasting pan. Peel the red onions, cut them into wedges, and add them to the pan. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and scatter with the cumin and caraway seeds. Put the roasting pan on the top rack of the oven and roast for 20 minutes.
- Prepare the kale: Tip the kale into a colander and pour boiling water over it to shock and soften it slightly. Drain, then tip into a large bowl. Halve the lemon and squeeze on the juice. Massage the kale with your hands for 2–3 minutes, until softened. Pick the leaves from the herbs and roughly chop them.
- Make the dressing: Squeeze the lemon juice into a small bowl. Add the rest of the dressing ingredients and whisk to combine. Season to taste.
- Make the salad: Remove both pans from the oven. Tip the croutons into the pan with the roasted vegetables. Toss well. Add the herbs, kale, and cranberries or raisins and toss again. Drizzle generously with the dressing and serve warm.
