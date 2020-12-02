mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
Swapping In Plant-Proteins For Red Meat May Lower Heart Disease Risk, Study Finds

Swapping In Plant-Proteins For Red Meat May Lower Heart Disease Risk, Study Finds

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. journalism and a B.A. in english literature from Boston University.
Legumes and other plant proteins

Image by NATAŠA MANDIĆ / Stocksy

December 2, 2020 — 23:46 PM

Cardiovascular disease is a serious health problem in the US—in fact, it's the leading cause of death across multiple demographics. Researchers continue to investigate the many lifestyle factors that can help decrease heart disease risk, one of the key components being diet. Common diet advice for preventing heart disease often includes limiting intake of red meat, and it's been well studied and established that those meats (particularly in processed forms) are associated with an increased risk of major chronic heart conditions.

So by now, people concerned about heart disease probably know to watch their meat intake: but what should you opt for instead? In a new report, published today by the British Medical Association in The BMJ, they've helped to answer that question. They found that replacing red meat with plant foods may reduce the risk of heart disease.

The potential benefit of swapping in plant-based protein

According to the report, opting for a combination of plant-based proteins—such as nuts, legumes, or soy products—in place of red meat was associated with a decreased heart disease risk of 14%. For men over age 65 (the average age of participants was 53), the associated risk decreased by as much as as 17%.

Every four year from 1986 to 2016 the research team followed up with a group of 43,272 men, who had no pre-existing heart disease at the start of the project. Participants filled in diet questionnaires and provided information on their general lifestyle and overall health.

They additionally report that substituting whole grains and dairy products for total red meats, and eggs for processed red meats, were also associated with lower risk of heart disease.

Advertisement

The takeaway

It's important to note that because the study was observational, the researchers cannot conclusively say that these dietary shifts led to the lower incidence of heart disease in those groups—rather, there is simply an association between the two. The study group was also largely made up of white men who worked in medical-related fields, which means they may not be widely applicable to the population at large.

Even still, the benefits of a plant-based diet for heart health are relatively well-researched, as are the negative impacts that red meat may have. Plus, opting for plant-based proteins may also benefit the environment (as the researchers point out).

The information in this article is based on the findings of one study and is not intended to replace medical advice. While the results seem promising, more research is needed to validate the findings of this study.

And do you want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english literature with honors from Boston University, and she has previously...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Health & Well-Being Experts Swear By This Supplement For Metabolic Support

Kristine Thomason
Health & Well-Being Experts Swear By This Supplement For Metabolic Support
Functional Food

This Diet Can Support Metabolism & Weight Loss, New Study Finds

Eliza Sullivan
This Diet Can Support Metabolism & Weight Loss, New Study Finds
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Home

White Vinegar vs. Apple Cider Vinegar: Which One's Better For Cleaning?

Sarah Regan
White Vinegar vs. Apple Cider Vinegar: Which One's Better For Cleaning?
Integrative Health

I'm A Holistic Podiatrist & These Are My Go-To Natural Remedies For Foot Pain

Robert Kornfeld, DPM
I'm A Holistic Podiatrist & These Are My Go-To Natural Remedies For Foot Pain
Parenting

Empower Your Children With These 33 Expert-Approved Affirmations

Sarah Regan
Empower Your Children With These 33 Expert-Approved Affirmations
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

Skin Stressed From The Holiday Weekend? Here's How To Soothe It

Alexandra Engler
Skin Stressed From The Holiday Weekend? Here's How To Soothe It
Beauty

The One Mistake You're Probably Making When Cutting Your Nails, From A Nail Tech

Jamie Schneider
The One Mistake You're Probably Making When Cutting Your Nails, From A Nail Tech
Integrative Health

I'm An Optometrist & Here's Why You Need To Stop Rubbing Your Eyes

Abby Moore
I'm An Optometrist & Here's Why You Need To Stop Rubbing Your Eyes
Beauty

This Is The *Only* Ingredient Goldie Hawn Uses In Her One-Step Beauty Routine

Jamie Schneider
This Is The *Only* Ingredient Goldie Hawn Uses In Her One-Step Beauty Routine
Spirituality

December 2020 Numerology: What To Expect During The "7" Month

Kaitlyn Kaerhart
December 2020 Numerology: What To Expect During The "7" Month
Home

A Natural & Effective DIY Carpet Cleaner For Every Type Of Stain

Sarah Regan
A Natural & Effective DIY Carpet Cleaner For Every Type Of Stain
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/plant-protein-vs-red-meat-decrease-heart-disease-risk

Your article and new folder have been saved!