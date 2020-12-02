Cardiovascular disease is a serious health problem in the US—in fact, it's the leading cause of death across multiple demographics. Researchers continue to investigate the many lifestyle factors that can help decrease heart disease risk, one of the key components being diet. Common diet advice for preventing heart disease often includes limiting intake of red meat, and it's been well studied and established that those meats (particularly in processed forms) are associated with an increased risk of major chronic heart conditions.

So by now, people concerned about heart disease probably know to watch their meat intake: but what should you opt for instead? In a new report, published today by the British Medical Association in The BMJ, they've helped to answer that question. They found that replacing red meat with plant foods may reduce the risk of heart disease.