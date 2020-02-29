Vegans Can Have Poached Eggs, Too — Try These Tofu Breakfast Bites

Yes, vegans can have their poached eggs, too! These little tofu bites have a similar eggy flavor from the kala namak, an Indian salt that has a high sulfur content (also known as black salt, even though it's pink!). If you don't have an egg bite silicone accessory, you can use small ramekins to put in your InstantPot.

Feel free to eat these breakfast bites on their own, or add them to avocado toast, on a bed of greens, to a macro bowl—the possibilities are endless.