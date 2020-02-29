Vegans Can Have Poached Eggs, Too — Try These Tofu Breakfast Bites

mindbodygreen

These Tofu Breakfast Bites Rival Poached Eggs & Make Vegan Brunch Way More Fun

Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant By Jamie Schneider
mbg Editorial Assistant
Jamie Schneider is the Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan. She's previously written for Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Graphic by mbg creative

February 29, 2020

Yes, vegans can have their poached eggs, too! These little tofu bites have a similar eggy flavor from the kala namak, an Indian salt that has a high sulfur content (also known as black salt, even though it's pink!). If you don't have an egg bite silicone accessory, you can use small ramekins to put in your InstantPot. 

Feel free to eat these breakfast bites on their own, or add them to avocado toast, on a bed of greens, to a macro bowl—the possibilities are endless.

Tofu Breakfast Bites 

Image by Kathy Hester

Ingredients:

  • 1 (12-oz) box shelf-stable silken tofu 
  • 1 (8-oz) package super firm tofu (high protein!) 
  • 1⁄4 cup nutritional yeast 
  • 1–2 tsp kala namak, or to taste (optional) 
  • 1⁄2 tsp ground turmeric 
  • 1⁄2 tsp dried marjoram 
  • 1⁄4 to 1⁄2 tsp black pepper, or to taste 
  • 1⁄4 tsp smoked paprika 
  • 1⁄8 tsp granulated garlic 
  • 1 1⁄2 cups water 

Method:

  1. Add the silken tofu, super firm tofu, nutritional yeast, kala namak (if using), turmeric, marjoram, black pepper, smoked paprika and granulated garlic to your blender or food processor. Blend until smooth, stopping a few times to scrape down the blender. 
  2. Add the water to the bottom of your electric pressure cooker liner. If you are using an 8-quart (8-L) Instant Pot, use 2 cups of water. 
  3. Lightly oil the inside of the mold or use mini cupcake papers to make it oil-free. Divide the mixture to evenly fill the holes in the mold. Cover the egg bite mold with foil. 
  4. You can lower the bowl down using the handles of the rack that came with your Instant Pot. You can also make handles out of aluminum foil to make it easier to get it out later. 
  5. Cook on high pressure for 20 minutes. Then manually release the rest of the pressure. Remove the mold from the electric pressure cooker and set on a trivet. 
  6. Once it’s cool enough to handle, remove the foil and place a cutting board on top of the mold. Carefully flip it so that the mold is upside down on top of the cutting board. Give the mold a little shake and the bites should drop to the cutting board. Serve warm or cold. 
  7. Note: You can cook all 14 by layering two molds or cook 7 at a time if you have one mold. If you use small mini muffins, take note of how much filling you use in one and adjust the number it will make from there. Also note, the accessory for a 3-quart (3-L) only makes 4 bites at a time, so you might need to make the recipe in batches. 

Recipe reprinted with permission from Gluten-Free, Vegan Cooking in Your Instant Pot by Kathy Hester, Page Street Publishing Co. 2019. Photo credit: Kathy Hester

