Quinoa is one of those foods that can be wonderful or just, well, fine. Cooking and flavoring it right is key to making this ancient grain live up to its tasty potential.

It's also worth noting, although we refer to it as an ancient grain, quinoa is actually a seed: naturally gluten-free, it's part of a group known as 'pseudo-cereal grains' along with amaranth and buckwheat. It was first cultivated over 3,000 years ago by Incan communities in South America, and continues to be a satiating staple to this day.

Now, to pack your quinoa with pizazz, look no further than these quick and easy Instant Pot recipes. Both begin with cooking the grains in stock, which helps make them super flavorful and adds bonus nutrients. Pair them with a lean protein and some veggies for a nutrient-packed dinner, or batch cook some on Sunday as a ready-to-go base for grain bowls and salads all week.