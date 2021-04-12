A nice fresh salad is a perfect option for lunch on even the busiest days—but sometimes making a salad means an array of ingredients, with lots of fresh produce. They also often involve plenty of prep (those veggies aren't going to chop themselves, after all).

But this five-ingredient recipe (plus the homemade dressing) flips that salad debacle on its head, using healthy canned ingredients and just three fresh vegetables. A base of spinach leaves ensures the dish has plenty of vitamins, and the white beans offer a dose of plant-based protein.

"This salad is a double whammy of marinated artichokes," writes Sam Turnbull in Fast Easy Cheap Vegan, "You get the artichokes themselves, but the dressing is made with the leftover liquid from the jar of artichokes." What's more, those artichokes are high in prebiotic fiber—which can help support gut health.

Whether you serve it as a main or side dish, your stomach (and schedule) are sure to be pleased.