Need A Simple & Delicious Lunch Idea? Try This 5-Ingredient Salad

Need A Simple & Delicious Lunch Idea? Try This 5-Ingredient Salad

Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor By Eliza Sullivan
mbg SEO Editor
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Image by Samantha Turnbull

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
April 12, 2021 — 15:46 PM

A nice fresh salad is a perfect option for lunch on even the busiest days—but sometimes making a salad means an array of ingredients, with lots of fresh produce. They also often involve plenty of prep (those veggies aren't going to chop themselves, after all).

But this five-ingredient recipe (plus the homemade dressing) flips that salad debacle on its head, using healthy canned ingredients and just three fresh vegetables. A base of spinach leaves ensures the dish has plenty of vitamins, and the white beans offer a dose of plant-based protein.

"This salad is a double whammy of marinated artichokes," writes Sam Turnbull in Fast Easy Cheap Vegan,  "You get the artichokes themselves, but the dressing is made with the leftover liquid from the jar of artichokes." What's more, those artichokes are high in prebiotic fiber—which can help support gut health.

Whether you serve it as a main or side dish, your stomach (and schedule) are sure to be pleased.

ASAP Artichoke Salad

Serves 2 as a main or 4 as a side

Ingredients

  • 6 cups baby spinach leaves
  • 1 19-oz can white beans such as kidney or lima, drained and rinsed (about two cups)
  • 1 6-oz jar marinated artichoke hearts, chopped (use leftover liquid in Artichoke Dressing)
  • 1 large tomato, cut into wedges
  • ¼ red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 batch Artichoke dressing (below)

Method

  1. Add the spinach, white beans, artichoke hearts, tomato wedges, and red onions into a large bowl. Drizzle the dressing overtop to taste, and lightly toss to coat.

Artichoke Dressing

Makes about ¾ cup

Ingredients

  • ½ cup marinated artichoke liquid (if there isn't enough, add olive oil to make ½ cup liquid)
  • 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon agave or maple syrup
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper

Method

  1. Add all the ingredients to a sealable jar and shake well to combine. The dressing will keep fresh in the fridge in an airtight container for up to 1 week.
Excerpted from Fast Easy Cheap Vegan: 101 Recipes You Can Make in 30 Minutes or Less, for $10 or Less, and with 10 Ingredients or Less! by Sam Turnbull. Book and Photography Copyright © 2021 Samantha Turnbull. Published by Appetite by Random House, a division of Penguin Random House Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

