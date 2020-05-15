When you visualize functional medicine, images of biohacking, Paleo snacking, and a fair share of avocados may come to mind. While the field of functional medicine remains complex (and there’s no right path in terms of nutrition—it’s all about what works for your own body), for Jeffrey S. Bland, Ph.D., FACN, CNS, the mantra is quite simple: Eat more plants.

It only makes sense that the father of functional medicine would place such an emphasis on plant-based nutrients. “If we go back to the cultures that have respected longevity and ask what they ate, we find that they're eating very hearty plants,” he tells me on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. (And with respect to the Blue Zones, it seems he's not wrong).

Even more-so, Bland says there are some better-for-you nutrients you just can’t get in animal products: phytochemicals. You know, those compounds that help protect plants from diseases (and can do the same in our bodies). Here are some of Bland's favorite plant-based foods, featuring a host of phytochemicals and plenty of other gut-healthy benefits. (Hint: You may be surprised by a few of his go-to's!)