This Protein-Packed Salad Features A Unique Nutrient-Rich Ingredient

You may not hear "snack" and think "salad"—but this dish is the perfect blend of snackable with something fresh and nutrient-dense. From the new cookbook Takari by Rohit Ghai, it combines chickpeas with tempered spices and fresh sea veggies for a satisfying snack.

The dish, chana sundal, is a healthy protein-rich snack, "and is generally served during religious festivals such as Navratri and Janmashtami," writes Ghai. "It’s a southern Indian delicacy with an amazing flavour of grated coconut, asafoetida, curry leaves and mustard seeds."