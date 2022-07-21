What is it about cafe-born mochas that makes them so much better than at-home recipes? Maybe it’s the high-quality chocolate or type of espresso, or perhaps it’s the expertly frothed milk that takes the consistency to the next level. We'll wager it's the latter—who doesn't swoon over a creamy, frothy beverage?

To replicate airy lattes at home, many invest in an electric frother to whip the milk into foam; but these can be expensive and time-consuming, especially if you're hoping to make a mad dash out the door. If this sounds like you, well, you've come to the right place. Here's how to craft a creamy mocha at home—no frother necessary.