Integrative Health

Yes, Eating More Protein Can Help You Lose Fat & Build Muscle — Here’s How

January 03, 2024
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us."
Image by Clique Images / Stocksy
Too often, New Year's resolutions to lose weight are synonymous with restriction. But despite what toxic diet culture would lead you to believe, enjoying more of certain foods will encourage not only weight loss but better metabolic health overall. One such example is foods high in protein. Here's why this building-block macronutrient can help you achieve a stronger, healthier body in the year ahead.

Protein for fat loss & weight management

Compared to other macronutrients like fat and carbs, protein tends to be more satiating1 and satisfying. It also requires more energy to digest2 than the other macros; you burn more calories breaking down a piece of chicken than a plate of pasta. At the same time, protein encourages muscle growth when paired with strength training, meaning a higher-protein diet can reduce fat mass while preserving lean body mass3 (i.e., supporting a healthy body composition).

According to a 2020 review of clinical trials4 that lasted between 6-12 months, a high-protein diet can support healthy weight loss and help prevent weight regain after weight loss. This is due in part to its effect on our hunger hormones. High-protein diets seem to increase anorexigenic (fullness) hormone levels while decreasing orexigenic (hunger) hormone levels.

"Protein is super, super important if you're trying to lose body fat," Stacy Sims, Ph.D., an exercise physiologist and nutrition scientist, explained on a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

And it may be even more crucial for women: Sims points to research that found5 that sedentary women who increased their protein intake from 0.6-0.8 grams to 1.8 grams per kilogram per day experienced significant fat reduction in just 12 weeks.

How much protein do I need?

Protein needs vary from person to person depending on factors like age, weight, sex, and activity level. However, many experts agree that getting roughly 1.2 to 2.0 grams per kilogram of body weight is a good goal for active adults looking to build and maintain muscle. This comes out to upwards of 100 grams of protein a day for most people (though there are times in life, such as during pregnancy and perimenopause) when emerging research suggests you may need more.

How to boost your protein intake in the new year

Filling your plate with more high-quality protein is a healthy (and delicious) resolution to set for the year ahead. One easy way to do so is to build all of your meals and snacks around a protein-rich ingredient. Pair your protein with plenty of vegetables, complex carbs, whole grains, and legumes to further fuel your muscles and metabolic health.

Supplements like protein powders make meeting your daily protein goals even easier. You can add them to foods like yogurt and oatmeal to further bump up their protein content, use them to build a protein-rich morning smoothie, or simply drink them with water for a quick protein fix after a workout or on-the-go.

The takeaway

Research suggests that high-protein diets can be effective for healthy fat loss. Aim to get at least 100 grams of protein a day this year through a combination of high-protein foods and supplements.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
