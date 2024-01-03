Each serving contains 25 grams of whey protein and 2.5 grams of leucine—an amino acid that is essential for muscle protein synthesis (the creation of new muscle). Proteins that contain less than 2.5 grams of leucine are not as effective at triggering essential muscle pathways, potentially making them less beneficial for body composition. The whey protein isolate in our supplement contains more protein and less fat per serving than the whey protein concentrate you'll find in other supplements, making it a better option for supporting a healthy body composition. With 3 grams of added sugars in the vanilla variety and 0 grams of added sugar in the chocolate variety, it's the perfect companion for muscle health, satiety, and blood sugar control.*