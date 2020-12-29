9 Ingredients That Should Never Be In Your Protein Powder

When should protein shakes be incorporated into a diet?

Match your protein to your goal. If you find a clean protein powder, it can be used for a number of things, such as fitness, weight management, healthy snack, etc. However, you will use the protein differently depending on what your goal is.

1. Weight loss

Protein can work effectively to help regulate the appetite (less hunger, more satiety), build lean muscle, and support weight loss. It is recommended you get 1.2 to 1.6 grams per kilogram body weight per day (or at least 25 to 30 grams of protein per meal) to support these outcomes. For a 145-pound woman, that would be about 80 to 105 grams of protein per day.

The best, science-backed way to use protein for weight loss is to use it as a meal replacement. Start the day with a morning smoothie for breakfast after your workout.

I use grass-fed whey protein or organic pea protein, and then add frozen berries, almond milk or coconut water, and some ice. A small banana can also be added for extra creaminess, and you can be creative with personalized boosters like matcha green tea. This type of smoothie will support your metabolism, nourish lean muscle, and deliver nutrient-dense energy for your day ahead.

As a midafternoon snack, I like to combine 1 serving of protein powder with 1-½ cups of coconut water or water in a blender bottle. This will help curb your appetite and keep you from reaching for the cookie jar when you feel like something sweet.

2. Sports performance

A smart time to consume protein is after you exercise. This is when blood flow to the exercised muscles is high and is especially receptive to nutrients, with protein synthesis rates up.

Before exercising, protein shakes can curb appetite and help keep blood sugars stable to get you through your workout.

It’s important that your protein is high in BCAA’s (branched-chain amino acids). Studies show that these three essential amino acids (leucine, isoleucine, and valine) can increase muscle mass and mitigate its breakdown, reduce fatigue, and improve exercise performance.

For sports performance and recovery, I love to shake my protein with coconut water or water and drink it immediately after my workout. I think that two shakes per day is a great approach to help your body and muscles recover quickly.

Should protein be mixed into a smoothie with fruit? Or are they best taken alone with water?

This depends on whether you want to use protein powder as a healthy meal replacement or just a quick protein fix.

As a smoothie, you’re creating a complete meal with protein, natural carbs (e.g. fruits, almond milk), healthy fats, and the micronutrients and fiber that come along with those additions. That’s why this approach is great for breakfast on the go.

As a protein-centric shake mixed with water, your focus is getting protein into the body. This is great after a workout when your muscles are particularly receptive to the intake of protein.

How much protein should a woman get in her diet?

The amount of protein you consume each day varies slightly depending on your age, weight, and activity level. To maintain good health, it’s all about getting a good balance of quality and complete protein sources over the course of a day.

The current daily requirement for protein intake in adults (0.8 grams per kilo of body weight per day) is not a goal to aim for, because that's a minimum protein amount designed to prevent loss of lean body mass.

Instead, aim for at least 1.0 gram of protein per kilo of body weight each day. For a 145-pound person, that’s 66 grams of protein per day. For athletes, pregnant women, breastfeeding moms, or those focused on achieving a healthy weight, aim for at least 1.2 grams of protein per kilo of body weight or about 80 grams per day.

Some women fear bulking up, can this happen?

Aside from genetic makeup, there are a few other explanations as to why some women bulk up or gain weight when supplementing with protein powder .

They could be exercising incorrectly for their body type and needs, eating too much (all macros in excess are converted to fat) overall or eating the wrong foods, or drinking too much alcohol, which contributes additional calories and can have negative effects on lipid metabolism and fat accumulation.

Other women choose a no-carb diet and focus on getting lots of protein. What are the dangers with this?

A no-carb or very-low-carb diet isn't sustainable. Aside from carbs being an essential macronutrient and important daily energy source, carb elimination can cause fatigue, digestive issues, constipation, headaches, mood swings, inadequate fiber intake, and a variety of micronutrient deficiencies.

Instead, focus on including the healthy carbs into your diet, like fresh fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains. You’ll feel nourished and vitalized, and your body and skin will thank you!

Is plant-based protein inferior to animal-based protein? Why/why not?

Plant-based protein isn't inferior, as long as you choose one or ones (a combination) that have a complete amino acid profile and are not loaded with fillers, or the other unhealthy ingredients listed above. The less ingredients the better!

Evaluate the ingredient quality and how it’s made. Like most manufactured foods, protein powders are not created equal. It's important that the protein you use is un-denatured and free from unhealthy chemicals and additives.