3 Mistakes That Make Your Protein Shakes Unhealthy

Among a growing array of choices, finding the right protein shake can become a challenge. If you don't believe me, visit your local supermarket or health food store and read those labels.

Whey—the second most abundant protein in milk after casein—is seen as the gold standard for protein powders. The problem with whey is that it absorbs very quickly. That might be fine post-workout, but as a meal replacement whey becomes a disaster. Not to mention, one study found whey creates an insulin-raising effect similar to white bread. That explains why you’re hungry an hour after a whey shake, and not in the mood for wild salmon and Brussels sprouts, either.

Casein protein is another no-go. While it absorbs more slowly than whey, it comes with all of dairy’s potential reactivity. One study found casein peptides behave very similarly to gluten: They can react with opiate receptors in the brain, mimicking druglike effects.

Soy—usually found in protein powders as cheap soy isolate—also gets the thumbs down. Among its problems, Dr. Amy Shah says soy can adversely affect your thyroid. Plus, most soy is genetically modified (GMO).