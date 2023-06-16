Does Collagen Count As Protein? Here’s What You Should Know

The short answer: not quite. "What makes proteins different is their amino acid content," registered dietician Albert Matheny, R.D., CSCS, previously told mbg. "Collagen has a very different set of amino acids than a typical animal or plant-based protein powder."

Animal protein and some vegan protein powder blends contain complete proteins, which is why they count toward that daily protein intake. Collagen on the other hand, does not—even though it's technically a protein itself.

They provide very different benefits as well. So while protein powder may be helpful for muscle gains or staying full throughout the day, collagen can’t exactly check those boxes. (Although, one small clinical study found those who took collagen daily while participating in an exercise program gained more muscle mass1 than those who only did the exercise program.)