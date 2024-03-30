Skip to Content
Recipes

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth With These High-Protein Ice Cream Cookies  

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
March 30, 2024
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
March 30, 2024

When that sweet tooth hits, it is possible to find something that satisfies the craving and tides you over until your next meal?

We are so glad you asked. These ice cream cookies are the perfect balance of decadence and functionality. With up to 41 grams of protein per serving (yes, really!) and no refined sugars (with the right ingredients), these "ice cream cookies" (or frozen yogurt clusters, whatever you prefer) should be a freezer staple.  

Protein-packed ice cream cookies 

Ingredients:

Makes 2-3 servings

Optional: 

  • ½ cup pecans (or nut of choice), chopped or whole 
  • 1 banana, sliced 
  • Cacao nibs 

Method

  1. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper and then set aside. 
  2. Add in your 1.5 cups of plain Greek yogurt and protein powder (that’s 4 scoops of mindbodygreen’s grass-fed whey protein isolate+) in a large bowl and stir together until well combined. 
  3. Mix in your nuts and bananas (optional, or add whatever you want!) until everything is well coated. 
  4. Grab your sheet pan and use a spoon to drop the yogurt mixture into a circle that’s about the size of the palm of your hand (this should make about 6 cookies). 
  5. Pop the pan in the freezer to chill for 30-45 minutes or until frozen. 
  6. Melt your favorite dark chocolate and spread a layer on top of your cookies. Top with cacao nibs if desired.
  7. Put it in the freezer again until the chocolate has hardened.  

R.D. tips

Keep these cookies in an air-tight container in the freezer for up to three days. And consider softening the cookies some before eating by leaving them on the counter for 5 minutes. 

The health benefits of this sweet treat

Protein is definitely the star of this recipe. A good portion of that comes from Greek yogurt, as a ¾ cup serving provides about 16-17 grams1 (in addition to some calcium and vitamin D).  

The remaining comes from mindbodygreen’s grass-fed whey protein isolate+. This powder offers an impressive 25 grams of high-quality protein in each 2-scoop serving. So whether you turn this recipe into two or three servings, you’re still getting 27-41 grams of protein at each snack. 

Considering most people should be aiming for a minimum of 100 grams of protein a day (many people need more than that), this snack can send you well on your way to reaching your daily protein needs. 

Following a high-protein diet like this is linked to having a more beneficial body composition (lean mass compared to fat mass), an easier time managing weight, more balanced blood sugar, and a robust immune system.* Whey protein is particularly known for its role in stimulating muscle protein synthesis thanks to its optimal leucine content (2.5+ grams) that most plant proteins fall short of.*

While gym bros love this attribute to support their #gainz, maintaining and building lean mass is also important for healthy aging (to keep you strong and active for as long as possible) and for optimizing your metabolism.* 

We also added a scoop of our organic fiber potency+ for 6 grams of prebiotic fiber to further support metabolsim (think more blood sugar control) and satiety.*

What makes this treat taste so good?

Everything works together to make this snack truly delectable. 

The yogurt and the whey result in an extra creamy texture (no chalkiness). The whey protein also adds a hint of vanilla (from organic vanilla extract) and organic cinnamon—so the overall taste of this frozen cookie is still cozy. And the melted dark chocolate ties it all together with a layer of richness. 

Although they may seem irresistible, the protein will satisfy your hunger and desire for something sweet. Meaning? Your hunger cues should kick in and notify your brain when you’re full, unlike with a classic bakery cookie.  

The takeaway

If you consistently have a mid-morning or afternoon hankering for something sweet, these cookies should be your new best friend. They’re creamy, lightly sweetened, and bursting with protein to help you feel full.* The best part is, they can keep well in the freezer for a few days, so you can have a nourishing treat on hand before a full-fledged craving breaks out

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

10 Things Nutrition Experts Want You To Eat For Enviable Gut Health
Functional Food

10 Things Nutrition Experts Want You To Eat For Enviable Gut Health

Megan Falk

The Definitive Egg Story: Why Cholesterol Content In Eggs Is Complex
Functional Food

The Definitive Egg Story: Why Cholesterol Content In Eggs Is Complex

Stephanie Eckelkamp

12 Foods That MDs & PhDs Want You To Eat For The Sake Of Your Brain
Functional Food

12 Foods That MDs & PhDs Want You To Eat For The Sake Of Your Brain

Julia Guerra

The 5 Most Important Things About Gut Health (Kombucha Lovers, Get Excited)
Paid Content | SYNERGY Raw Kombucha

The 5 Most Important Things About Gut Health (Kombucha Lovers, Get Excited)

Devon Barrow

Why You Should Keep Eating Cozy Foods Even After Winter Ends
Functional Food

Why You Should Keep Eating Cozy Foods Even After Winter Ends

Nidhi Pandya

Why Women Need Carbs & How To Keep Them From Causing Chaos In The Body
Functional Food

Why Women Need Carbs & How To Keep Them From Causing Chaos In The Body

Phoebe Lapine

Try This Plant- & Protein-Packed Soup From A Mediterranean Blue Zone
Recipes

Try This Plant- & Protein-Packed Soup From A Mediterranean Blue Zone

Diane Kochilas

These Blueberry Muffins Are Low In Sugar But Big On Fiber & Antioxidants
Recipes

These Blueberry Muffins Are Low In Sugar But Big On Fiber & Antioxidants

Phoebe Lapine

This Decadent Dark Chocolate Granola Is High In Fiber & Low In Sugar
Recipes

This Decadent Dark Chocolate Granola Is High In Fiber & Low In Sugar

Jess Damuck

