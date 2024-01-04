Advertisement
3 Steps To Reduce Food Cravings, From A Neuroscientist
How can we actually eat intuitively? How do our hunger hormones change as we age? How can we reduce unhealthy food cravings? Neuroscientist and addiction psychiatrist Jud Brewer, M.D., Ph.D., answers all that and more in today’s episode of mindbodygreen podcast.
Brewer is the king of unpacking your habit loops—he’s previously discussed them in the context of addiction and anxiety, and today, he’s applying that same logic to our hunger hormones with his new book, The Hunger Habit: Why We Eat When We're Not Hungry and How to Stop.
To be clear, you should always listen to your own body. And if you’re craving a sweet treat every now and then, go ahead and indulge—desserts are good for the soul! But our natural hunger cues can easily become hijacked over time, and that’s where neuroscience comes into play.
“I think of this as a three step process,” Brewer says, starting with mapping out your habits. Here are the techniques he uses while working with patients:
Identify the trigger
First thing’s first: Notice what triggers you. Usually, in the case of food cravings, triggers are tied to emotions. “It's 3 p.m., and I'm stressed,” Brewer offers. (Stress would be the trigger in this example.)
It’s why we even have the term comfort food. “Our brains are saying, ‘Hey, something in my life is unpleasant. Go make me feel more comfortable,’” Brewer explains. “Then we feel better, and our brain says, ‘Hey, that was good. When you're stressed, you should eat comfort food. You'll feel more comfortable.’ And we do it again. That actually is how any habit is set up.”
So when cravings strike, try and notice whether there's an uncomfortable emotion underlying the itch. You don’t necessarily have to do anything about them right now—simply naming those emotions is the first step.
Map the behavior
Next, identify the behaviors following those triggers. For example, when you’re stressed, do you rummage through the fridge? While prepping for an important meeting, do you have a bag of chips next to your notes? Do you use food to distract yourself?
You could even start the process at this step, if you aren’t totally sure what triggers you. “The triggers are actually the least important part of the equation,” says Brewer. If somebody can't identify a trigger, it’s not a big deal—but they can notice what the behavior is.”
Again, just naming those behaviors can be powerful; you could even write down these habits to refer back to when those food cravings strike.
Feel the result
Finally, pay attention to how you feel as you eat those foods. “What are the emotions that come up, and how content do [you] feel?” asks Brewer. If your body truly feels satisfied, then that’s a sign you’ve just fed your natural hunger cues. But oftentimes, Brewer notes, “it just doesn't feel good.”
Sure, you may experience a surge of dopamine after a few bites, but try to reflect on your emotions after the fact. Write down those feelings where you have those triggers and behaviors—and voilà, you’ve just created a habit map.
“If they can feel the results of eating when they’re stressed and see that those results aren't actually that good, that's where they start to become disenchanted with the behavior,” Brewer says of his patients. And once you become disenchanted with the cravings, you can find other, healthier behaviors that heal those emotional triggers.
The takeaway
There’s nothing wrong with having food cravings, and you shouldn’t beat yourself up for wanting a sweet treat or bag of chips. But if you’re indulging in those cravings to distract from deeper emotions, you might want to use Brewer’s process to investigate whether those cravings actually serve you.
Cravings are unlikely to disappear overnight, but with a bit of practice, you can learn to intervene before those unconscious behaviors crop up. As Brewer notes: “If we learn how our minds work, we can learn to work with our minds.”
