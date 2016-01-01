Addiction Psychiatrist and Neuroscientist

Judson Brewer M.D., Ph.D., is an internationally renowned addiction psychiatrist and neuroscientist. He is an associate professor in the School of Public Health, and Medical School at Brown University.

His 2016 TED talk, "A Simple Way to Break a Bad Habit," has been viewed over 16 million times. He has trained Olympic athletes and coaches, government ministers and business leaders. His first book, The Craving Mind: From Cigarettes To Smartphones To Love, Why We Get Hooked and How We Can Break Bad Habits, was published in over 16 languages. He is also the author of Unwinding Anxiety: New Science Shows How to Break the Cycles of Worry and Fear to Heal Your Mind.