Being more in tune with the kind of person you are will help you build on the strengths of your habitual tendencies. For example, a person displaying a predominantly approach-type might do well at marketing or sales. One might give an avoid-type an assignment requiring a high level of precision and attention to detail, because such a person loves to focus in on figuring things out and thrives in those situations. And a go-with-the-flow-type might be the best at coming up with creative ideas during a brainstorming session or the start of a large project.

Understanding your habitual tendencies will also help you grow as a person and avoid unnecessary heartaches. For example, if you are the approach-type, you can map out all of the habits in your life where you tend to go overboard, where wanting too much of a good thing actually makes things worse (e.g., overeating, getting jealous in friendships, etc.).

If you are the avoid-type, you can pay attention to related behaviors such as being overly judgmental (of yourself and others) or overly focusing on accuracy to the detriment of the bigger picture.

And if you are the go-with-the-flow-type, you can focus on becoming aware of situations where you might step back from making decisions and agree with others for the sake of not causing friction.